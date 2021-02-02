FC Goa complete signing of Amarjit Singh Kiyam from Jamshedpur FC

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa have completed the signing of India international Amarjit Singh Kiyam, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a contract that will see him spend the rest of the season with the Gaurs.

We are not done yet! 😉 We are adding more steel to our midfield. Presenting you India international, Captain of the historic India U17 World Cup team, @AmarjitKiyam8! 😍 Welcome to FC Goa! Read more at https://t.co/PIz15dvJSR#RiseAgain #WelcomeAmarjit pic.twitter.com/A96TJ1mV5B — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 2, 2021

Hailing from Manipur, Amarjit already has five national caps under his belt. The gritty player captured the imagination of the nation while captaining the India team in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017.

Following the World Cup, he spent the 2017/18 season with the Indian Arrows, leading their charge in the I-League.

The following season saw Amarjit sign for Jamshedpur FC. However, the midfielder made his debut in the ISL only in the 2019/20 season after spending another season on loan with the Arrows.

Over the last two seasons, he has made 15 appearances for Jamshedpur, establishing himself as their mainstay in the midfield.

“FC Goa is a side that I have admired for a long time. This is a great honour to get the opportunity to represent the people of Goa and wear the shirt,” Singh was quoted as saying in a release.

“When FC Goa came knocking, I knew this was an opportunity I had to take. I am here to win and Goa has a winners’ DNA. I am excited about the vision of the club.

“It’s clear to see that the side we are building is one to win trophies. Then there is the AFC Champions League, something that really excites me,” he added.