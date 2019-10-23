UCL 2019-20: Late Álvaro Morata goal gives Atlético Madrid 1-0 win over Bayern Leverkusen

Álvaro Morata came off the bench to score a late winner and give Atlético Madrid a 1-0 home victory against Bayern Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The striker scored with a header from close range after a well-placed cross by left back Renan Lodi in the 78th minute, giving Atlético a three-point lead in Group D.

Juventus can join the Spanish club at the top of the group if it beats Lokomotiv Moscow at home later Tuesday.

Lokomotiv is one point behind Juventus and four behind Atlético.

Last-place Leverkusen has zero points after three straight losses.

Shakhtar draws 2-2 with Dinamo Zagreb

Elsewhere, Shakhtar Donetsk salvaged a 2-2 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday as both teams failed to gain a clear grip on second place in Group C.

Shakhtar took an early lead through Yevhen Konoplyanka before its Croatian opponent leveled thanks to Dani Olmo’s finish from a low cross.

Shakhtar handed Dinamo the lead when goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov brought down Mario Gavranovic in the penalty area. Mislav Orsic stepped up to score the spot kick.

However, it was Shakhtar’s turn to level through Brazilian right-back Dodo in the 75th minute.

Dinamo ended a 13-game losing run in European away games but could have taken the win, with Olmo twice hitting the post in the second half.

A win for either team would have given it a strong hold of the second qualifying spot in Group C since Italian side Atalanta, which plays Manchester City later, lost both of its opening two games.