Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata to make Atletico Madrid loan move permanent after 2019/2020

Alvaro Morata, who left Chelsea in January to join Atletico, said in May that he had no plans to return to his parent club where his form had dipped last season.

Alvaro Morata scored 24 goals in 72 matches for Chelsea ever since he joined them in 2017 (Source: Twitter)

Spain forward Alvaro Morata will join Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal from Premier League Chelsea following the end of his 18-month loan with the La Liga club, both clubs said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old rediscovered his touch in Madrid, scoring six goals in 17 games since his move.

“Atletico de Madrid and Chelsea have reached an agreement over the transfer of Alvaro Morata from July 1, 2020,” Atletico said in a statement.

“The Spanish striker will play at our club on loan this season, as was agreed when he joined Atletico… and the move will become permanent at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.”

Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2017 and scored 24 times in 72 appearances for the London club.
“We would like to thank Alvaro for his contribution and wish him the best of luck for the future,” Chelsea said.

