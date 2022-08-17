All you need to know about Durand Cup 2022: Teams, Schedule, Timings, Venues and more

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament in Asia, kicked off on Tuesday with Mohammedan Sporting beating defending champions FC Goa 3-1. The competition also marks the beginning of the Indian domestic football season.

Founded in 1888 by the former Foreign Secretary of British India, Mortimer Durand, the Durand Cup was initially played only amongst the armed services but was later opened for professional football clubs across the country.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are the the joint-most successful teams in the history of the competition with 16 titles each to their name. FC Goa won the cup last year after a tense 1-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in the final. Here’s all you need to know about the 2022 edition of the Durand Cup.

Teams

The number of teams participating has gone up from 16 to a total of 20, spread across four groups. All 11 Indian Super League clubs will be featuring in the competition. In addition, five I-League clubs and four teams from the Armed Forces will be taking part. Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC and NorthEast United will be making their competition debut. Winners of the 2019 Durand Cup, Gokulam Kerala FC will not be participating though.

Group A:

FC Goa

Mohammedan Sporting

Bengaluru FC

Jamshedpur FC

Indian Air Force

Group B:

East Bengal

ATK Mohun Bagan,

Mumbai City FC

Rajasthan United FC

Indian Navy

Group C:

Neroca FC

Trau FC

Hyderabad FC Chennaiyin FC

Army Red

Group D:

Odisha FC

NorthEast United FC

Kerala Blasters

Sudeva Delhi FC

Army Green

Venues

The competition, for the first time in its history, is being played across multiple cities in West Bengal, Assam and Manipur. Below is the list of the venues hosting the 2022 Durand Cup.

Salt Lake Stadium (Kolkata, West Bengal),

Naihati Stadium (Naihati, West Bengal),

Kishore Bharati Stadium (Kolkata, West Bengal),

Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal, Manipur)

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati, Assam).

Matches

The Durand Cup 2022 shall be played from August 16 to September 18.

MATCH NO. DAY GROUP TEAM 1 VS TEAM 2 TIME (IST) VENUE 1 TUESDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS FC GOA 19:00 VYBK 2 WEDNESDAY A JAMSHEDPUR FC VS BENGALURU FC 14:30 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 3 WEDNESDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS ODISHA FC 17:30 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 4 THURSDAY B MUMBAI CITY FC VS INDIAN NAVY FT 15:00 VYBK 5 THURSDAY C NEROCA FC VS TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) 18:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 6 FRIDAY A FC GOA VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 15:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 7 FRIDAY D SUDEVA DELHI FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 8 SATURDAY C CHENNAIYIN FC VS ARMY RED FT 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 9 SATURDAY B ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC VS RAJASTHAN UNITED FC 18:00 VYBK 10 SUNDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS ARMY GREEN FT 15:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 11 SUNDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS JAMSHEDPUR FC 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 12 MONDAY C TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) VS HYDERABAD FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 13 MONDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS INDIAN NAVY FT 18:00 VYBK 14 TUESDAY D ODISHA FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC 15:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 15 TUESDAY A BENGALURU FC VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 16 WEDNESDAY C ARMY RED FT VS NEROCA FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 17 WEDNESDAY B ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC VS MUMBAI CITY FC 18:00 VYBK 18 THURSDAY D ARMY GREEN FT VS SUDEVA DELHI FC 15:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 19 THURSDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS RAJASTHAN UNITED FC 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 20 FRIDAY C HYDERABAD FC VS CHENNAIYIN FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 21 FRIDAY A JAMSHEDPUR FC VS FC GOA 18:00 VYBK 22 SATURDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 15:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 23 SATURDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 24 SUNDAY C TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) VS ARMY RED FT 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 25 SUNDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC 18:00 VYBK 26 MONDAY B MUMBAI CITY FC VS RAJASTHAN UNITED FC 15:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 27 MONDAY D ODISHA FC VS SUDEVA DELHI FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 28 TUESDAY C NEROCA FC VS HYDERABAD FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 29 TUESDAY A BENGALURU FC VS FC GOA 18:00 VYBK 30 WEDNESDAY D KERALA BLASTERS FC VS ARMY GREEN FT 15:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 31 WEDNESDAY B ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC VS INDIAN NAVY FT 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 32 THURSDAY C TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) VS CHENNAIYIN FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 33 THURSDAY A JAMSHEDPUR FC VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 34 FRIDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS SUDEVA DELHI FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 35 FRIDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS BENGALURU FC 18:00 VYBK 36 SATURDAY C ARMY RED FT VS HYDERABAD FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 37 SATURDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS MUMBAI CITY FC 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 38 SUNDAY D ARMY GREEN FT VS ODISHA FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 39 MONDAY B RAJASTHAN UNITED FC VS INDIAN NAVY FT 15:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 40 MONDAY C NEROCA FC VS CHENNAIYIN FC 18:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK

Where can I watch the Durand Cup 2022 on TV in India?

All the Durand Cup 2022 matches will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

Where do I watch the Durand Cup 2022 matches on the internet?

The Durand cup 2022 matches will be available for live streaming on Voot Select and JioTV.