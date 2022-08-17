All you need to know about Durand Cup 2022: Teams, Schedule, Timings, Venues and more

August 17, 2022 10:34:38 am
The 131st edition of the Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament in Asia, kicked off on Tuesday with Mohammedan Sporting beating defending champions FC Goa 3-1. The competition also marks the beginning of the Indian domestic football season.
Founded in 1888 by the former Foreign Secretary of British India, Mortimer Durand, the Durand Cup was initially played only amongst the armed services but was later opened for professional football clubs across the country.
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are the the joint-most successful teams in the history of the competition with 16 titles each to their name. FC Goa won the cup last year after a tense 1-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in the final. Here’s all you need to know about the 2022 edition of the Durand Cup.
Teams
The number of teams participating has gone up from 16 to a total of 20, spread across four groups. All 11 Indian Super League clubs will be featuring in the competition. In addition, five I-League clubs and four teams from the Armed Forces will be taking part. Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC and NorthEast United will be making their competition debut. Winners of the 2019 Durand Cup, Gokulam Kerala FC will not be participating though.
Group A:
FC Goa
Mohammedan Sporting
Bengaluru FC
Jamshedpur FC
Indian Air Force
Group B:
East Bengal
ATK Mohun Bagan,
Mumbai City FC
Rajasthan United FC
Indian Navy
Group C:
Neroca FC
Trau FC
Hyderabad FC Chennaiyin FC
Army Red
Group D:
Odisha FC
NorthEast United FC
Kerala Blasters
Sudeva Delhi FC
Army Green
Venues
The competition, for the first time in its history, is being played across multiple cities in West Bengal, Assam and Manipur. Below is the list of the venues hosting the 2022 Durand Cup.
- Salt Lake Stadium (Kolkata, West Bengal),
- Naihati Stadium (Naihati, West Bengal),
- Kishore Bharati Stadium (Kolkata, West Bengal),
- Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal, Manipur)
- Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati, Assam).
Matches
The Durand Cup 2022 shall be played from August 16 to September 18.
|MATCH NO.
|DATE
|DAY
|GROUP
|TEAM 1
|VS
|TEAM 2
|TIME (IST)
|VENUE
|1
|AUGUST 16, 2022
|TUESDAY
|A
|MOHAMMEDAN SC
|VS
|FC GOA
|19:00
|VYBK
|2
|August 17, 2022
|WEDNESDAY
|A
|JAMSHEDPUR FC
|VS
|BENGALURU FC
|14:30
|KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
|3
|August 17, 2022
|WEDNESDAY
|D
|NORTH EAST UNITED FC
|VS
|ODISHA FC
|17:30
|INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
|4
|August 18, 2022
|THURSDAY
|B
|MUMBAI CITY FC
|VS
|INDIAN NAVY FT
|15:00
|VYBK
|5
|August 18, 2022
|THURSDAY
|C
|NEROCA FC
|VS
|TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC)
|18:00
|KHUMAN LAMPAK
|6
|August 19, 2022
|FRIDAY
|A
|FC GOA
|VS
|INDIAN AIR FORCE FT
|15:00
|KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
|7
|August 19, 2022
|FRIDAY
|D
|SUDEVA DELHI FC
|VS
|KERALA BLASTERS FC
|18:00
|INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
|8
|August 20, 2022
|SATURDAY
|C
|CHENNAIYIN FC
|VS
|ARMY RED FT
|15:00
|KHUMAN LAMPAK
|9
|August 20, 2022
|SATURDAY
|B
|ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC
|VS
|RAJASTHAN UNITED FC
|18:00
|VYBK
|10
|August 21, 2022
|SUNDAY
|D
|NORTH EAST UNITED FC
|VS
|ARMY GREEN FT
|15:00
|INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
|11
|August 21, 2022
|SUNDAY
|A
|MOHAMMEDAN SC
|VS
|JAMSHEDPUR FC
|18:00
|KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
|12
|August 22, 2022
|MONDAY
|C
|TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC)
|VS
|HYDERABAD FC
|15:00
|KHUMAN LAMPAK
|13
|August 22, 2022
|MONDAY
|B
|EAST BENGAL CLUB
|VS
|INDIAN NAVY FT
|18:00
|VYBK
|14
|August 23, 2022
|TUESDAY
|D
|ODISHA FC
|VS
|KERALA BLASTERS FC
|15:00
|INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
|15
|August 23, 2022
|TUESDAY
|A
|BENGALURU FC
|VS
|INDIAN AIR FORCE FT
|18:00
|KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
|16
|August 24, 2022
|WEDNESDAY
|C
|ARMY RED FT
|VS
|NEROCA FC
|15:00
|KHUMAN LAMPAK
|17
|August 24, 2022
|WEDNESDAY
|B
|ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC
|VS
|MUMBAI CITY FC
|18:00
|VYBK
|18
|August 25, 2022
|THURSDAY
|D
|ARMY GREEN FT
|VS
|SUDEVA DELHI FC
|15:00
|INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
|19
|August 25, 2022
|THURSDAY
|B
|EAST BENGAL CLUB
|VS
|RAJASTHAN UNITED FC
|18:00
|KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
|20
|August 26, 2022
|FRIDAY
|C
|HYDERABAD FC
|VS
|CHENNAIYIN FC
|15:00
|KHUMAN LAMPAK
|21
|August 26, 2022
|FRIDAY
|A
|JAMSHEDPUR FC
|VS
|FC GOA
|18:00
|VYBK
|22
|August 27, 2022
|SATURDAY
|A
|MOHAMMEDAN SC
|VS
|INDIAN AIR FORCE FT
|15:00
|KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
|23
|August 27, 2022
|SATURDAY
|D
|NORTH EAST UNITED FC
|VS
|KERALA BLASTERS FC
|18:00
|INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
|24
|August 28, 2022
|SUNDAY
|C
|TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC)
|VS
|ARMY RED FT
|15:00
|KHUMAN LAMPAK
|25
|August 28, 2022
|SUNDAY
|B
|EAST BENGAL CLUB
|VS
|ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC
|18:00
|VYBK
|26
|August 29, 2022
|MONDAY
|B
|MUMBAI CITY FC
|VS
|RAJASTHAN UNITED FC
|15:00
|KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
|27
|August 29, 2022
|MONDAY
|D
|ODISHA FC
|VS
|SUDEVA DELHI FC
|18:00
|INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
|28
|August 30, 2022
|TUESDAY
|C
|NEROCA FC
|VS
|HYDERABAD FC
|15:00
|KHUMAN LAMPAK
|29
|August 30, 2022
|TUESDAY
|A
|BENGALURU FC
|VS
|FC GOA
|18:00
|VYBK
|30
|August 31, 2022
|WEDNESDAY
|D
|KERALA BLASTERS FC
|VS
|ARMY GREEN FT
|15:00
|INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
|31
|August 31, 2022
|WEDNESDAY
|B
|ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC
|VS
|INDIAN NAVY FT
|18:00
|KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
|32
|September 1, 2022
|THURSDAY
|C
|TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC)
|VS
|CHENNAIYIN FC
|15:00
|KHUMAN LAMPAK
|33
|September 1, 2022
|THURSDAY
|A
|JAMSHEDPUR FC
|VS
|INDIAN AIR FORCE FT
|18:00
|KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
|34
|September 2, 2022
|FRIDAY
|D
|NORTH EAST UNITED FC
|VS
|SUDEVA DELHI FC
|18:00
|INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
|35
|September 2, 2022
|FRIDAY
|A
|MOHAMMEDAN SC
|VS
|BENGALURU FC
|18:00
|VYBK
|36
|September 3, 2022
|SATURDAY
|C
|ARMY RED FT
|VS
|HYDERABAD FC
|15:00
|KHUMAN LAMPAK
|37
|September 3, 2022
|SATURDAY
|B
|EAST BENGAL CLUB
|VS
|MUMBAI CITY FC
|18:00
|KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
|38
|September 4, 2022
|SUNDAY
|D
|ARMY GREEN FT
|VS
|ODISHA FC
|18:00
|INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
|39
|September 5, 2022
|MONDAY
|B
|RAJASTHAN UNITED FC
|VS
|INDIAN NAVY FT
|15:00
|KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
|40
|September 5, 2022
|MONDAY
|C
|NEROCA FC
|VS
|CHENNAIYIN FC
|18:00
|KHUMAN LAMPAK
Where can I watch the Durand Cup 2022 on TV in India?
All the Durand Cup 2022 matches will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.
Where do I watch the Durand Cup 2022 matches on the internet?
The Durand cup 2022 matches will be available for live streaming on Voot Select and JioTV.
