scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

All you need to know about Durand Cup 2022: Teams, Schedule, Timings, Venues and more

Durand Cup 2022: Founded in 1888 by the former Foreign Secretary of British India, Mortimer Durand, the competition was initially played only amongst the armed services but was later opened for professional football clubs across the country.

By: Sports Desk |
August 17, 2022 10:34:38 am
Durand Cup 2022Durand Cup 2022: Teams, Matches, Venues and Live Streaming.

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament in Asia, kicked off on Tuesday with Mohammedan Sporting beating defending champions FC Goa 3-1. The competition also marks the beginning of the Indian domestic football season.

Founded in 1888 by the former Foreign Secretary of British India, Mortimer Durand, the Durand Cup was initially played only amongst the armed services but was later opened for professional football clubs across the country.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are the the joint-most successful teams in the history of the competition with 16 titles each to their name. FC Goa won the cup last year after a tense 1-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in the final. Here’s all you need to know about the 2022 edition of the Durand Cup.

Teams

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizensPremium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens
Explained: Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of...Premium
Explained: Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of...

The number of teams participating has gone up from 16 to a total of 20, spread across four groups. All 11 Indian Super League clubs will be featuring in the competition. In addition, five I-League clubs and four teams from the Armed Forces will be taking part. Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC and NorthEast United will be making their competition debut. Winners of the 2019 Durand Cup, Gokulam Kerala FC will not be participating though.

Group A:

FC Goa

Mohammedan Sporting

Bengaluru FC

Jamshedpur FC

Indian Air Force

Group B:

East Bengal

ATK Mohun Bagan,

Mumbai City FC

Rajasthan United FC

Indian Navy

Group C:

Neroca FC

Trau FC

Hyderabad FC Chennaiyin FC

Army Red

Group D:

Odisha FC

NorthEast United FC

Kerala Blasters

Sudeva Delhi FC

Army Green

Venues

The competition, for the first time in its history, is being played across multiple cities in West Bengal, Assam and Manipur. Below is the list of the venues hosting the 2022 Durand Cup.

  • Salt Lake Stadium (Kolkata, West Bengal),
  • Naihati Stadium (Naihati, West Bengal),
  • Kishore Bharati Stadium (Kolkata, West Bengal),
  • Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal, Manipur)
  • Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati, Assam).

Matches 

The Durand Cup 2022 shall be played from August 16 to September 18.

Advertisement
MATCH NO. DATE DAY GROUP  TEAM 1 VS  TEAM 2 TIME (IST) VENUE
1 AUGUST 16, 2022 TUESDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS FC GOA 19:00 VYBK
2 August 17, 2022 WEDNESDAY A JAMSHEDPUR FC VS BENGALURU FC 14:30 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
3 August 17, 2022 WEDNESDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS ODISHA FC 17:30 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
4 August 18, 2022 THURSDAY B MUMBAI CITY FC VS INDIAN NAVY FT 15:00 VYBK
5 August 18, 2022 THURSDAY C NEROCA FC VS TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) 18:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK
6 August 19, 2022 FRIDAY A FC GOA VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 15:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
7 August 19, 2022 FRIDAY D SUDEVA DELHI FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
8 August 20, 2022 SATURDAY C CHENNAIYIN FC VS ARMY RED FT 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK
9 August 20, 2022 SATURDAY B ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC VS RAJASTHAN UNITED FC 18:00 VYBK
10 August 21, 2022 SUNDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS ARMY GREEN FT 15:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
11 August 21, 2022 SUNDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS JAMSHEDPUR FC 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
12 August 22, 2022 MONDAY C TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) VS HYDERABAD FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK
13 August 22, 2022 MONDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS INDIAN NAVY FT 18:00 VYBK
14 August 23, 2022 TUESDAY D ODISHA FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC 15:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
15 August 23, 2022 TUESDAY A BENGALURU FC VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
16 August 24, 2022 WEDNESDAY C ARMY RED FT VS NEROCA FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK
17 August 24, 2022 WEDNESDAY B ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC VS MUMBAI CITY FC 18:00 VYBK
18 August 25, 2022 THURSDAY D ARMY GREEN FT VS SUDEVA DELHI FC 15:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
19 August 25, 2022 THURSDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS RAJASTHAN UNITED FC 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
20 August 26, 2022 FRIDAY C HYDERABAD FC VS CHENNAIYIN FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK
21 August 26, 2022 FRIDAY A JAMSHEDPUR FC VS FC GOA 18:00 VYBK
22 August 27, 2022 SATURDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 15:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
23 August 27, 2022 SATURDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
24 August 28, 2022 SUNDAY C TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) VS ARMY RED FT 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK
25 August 28, 2022 SUNDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC 18:00 VYBK
26 August 29, 2022 MONDAY B MUMBAI CITY FC VS RAJASTHAN UNITED FC 15:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
27 August 29, 2022 MONDAY D ODISHA FC VS SUDEVA DELHI FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
28 August 30, 2022 TUESDAY C NEROCA FC VS HYDERABAD FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK
29 August 30, 2022 TUESDAY A BENGALURU FC VS FC GOA 18:00 VYBK
30 August 31, 2022 WEDNESDAY D KERALA BLASTERS FC VS ARMY GREEN FT 15:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
31 August 31, 2022 WEDNESDAY B ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC VS INDIAN NAVY FT 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
32 September 1, 2022 THURSDAY C TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) VS CHENNAIYIN FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK
33 September 1, 2022 THURSDAY A JAMSHEDPUR FC VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
34 September 2, 2022 FRIDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS SUDEVA DELHI FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
35 September 2, 2022 FRIDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS BENGALURU FC 18:00 VYBK
36 September 3, 2022 SATURDAY C ARMY RED FT VS HYDERABAD FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK
37 September 3, 2022 SATURDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS MUMBAI CITY FC 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
38 September 4, 2022 SUNDAY D ARMY GREEN FT VS ODISHA FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM
39 September 5, 2022 MONDAY B RAJASTHAN UNITED FC VS INDIAN NAVY FT 15:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN
40 September 5, 2022 MONDAY C NEROCA FC VS CHENNAIYIN FC 18:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK

Where can I watch the Durand Cup 2022 on TV in India?

All the Durand Cup 2022 matches will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

Where do I watch the Durand Cup 2022 matches on the internet?

Advertisement

The Durand cup 2022 matches will be available for live streaming on Voot Select and JioTV.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 10:34:38 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

3

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

4

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: 50 years after her Oscars protest, why the Academy has apologi...
Explained: 50 years after her Oscars protest, why the Academy has apologi...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Cong campaign panel chief in J&K

Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Cong campaign panel chief in J&K

Militants lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in Shopian
Jammu and Kashmir

Militants lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in Shopian

Once burnt, twice shy: What BJP's silence on Rushdie attack tells us

Once burnt, twice shy: What BJP's silence on Rushdie attack tells us

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Elon Musk buying Manchester United? Tweet sparks speculation

Elon Musk buying Manchester United? Tweet sparks speculation

OnePlus Nord Buds CE: My new morning walk companion
Tech Review

OnePlus Nord Buds CE: My new morning walk companion

Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff
In Uttar Pradesh

Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff

Delhi Police: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID
RTI reply

Delhi Police: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Durand Cup 2022
In pics | Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC beat FC Goa in opener
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 17: Latest News