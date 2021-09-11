All roads lead to Old Trafford as Cristiano Ronaldo’s return looms

Even before Ronaldo sets foot on the pitch against Newcastle on Saturday, there were a plethora of fans adorning the No.7 shirt, on their way to Old Trafford to see the return of their prodigal son.

On the way to the Theatre of Dreams, the streets were filled with Manchester United fans, proudly wearing their team’s colours, with the No.7 emblazoned across their backs.

Evidence of those £onaldo shirt sales at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/3PfSYzdlvZ — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) September 11, 2021

According to a Sky Sports report, as soon as United confirmed Ronaldo will wear No 7, fans dashed online to secure a replica and it only took four hours to smash the record as the highest daily sale on a single sports merchandise site outside North America.

Fanatics, United’s official retail partner, confirmed the shirt sales hit record figures and the first hour alone bettered the best full day of global sales for the club’s online store.

According to industry analysts, LoveTheSales.com, Manchester United’s total proceeds from Ronaldo’s shirt sales have reached a whopping £187 million, with the majority going to kit manufacturers Adidas.

Now, as the streets get flooded by people wearing the Portuguese icon’s name on their backs, it’s easy to understand what the hype is all about.

Social media was also flooded with reactions from fans and pundits alike as the time of Ronaldo’s re-debut draws near. On Friday, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle on Saturday but refused to reveal whether he will start.

“He’s been having a good preseason with Juventus, played with the national team, had a good week with us and he’ll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure,” Solskjaer told a news conference.