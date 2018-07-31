Alisson’s parents wanted to get him out of football, says former goalkeeping coach

Liverpool announced the signing of Brazil goalkeeper Alisson from Roma in the latest big-money purchase by the English club. (Source: AP) Liverpool announced the signing of Brazil goalkeeper Alisson from Roma in the latest big-money purchase by the English club. (Source: AP)

There was a time when world’s costliest goalkeeper Alisson’s parents had to be convinced to not get him out of football as they thought their boy had no future in the sport and that he should focus on his studies.

The 25-year old keeper signed for Liverpool for a record 67 miliion pounds from Italian side AS Roma. In an interview to The Sun, Alisson’s former goalkeeping coach Daniel Pavan said that Alisson was too fond of biscuits and fizzy drinks, making his parents think that he should return to studies. “One day his parents came looking for me, thinking he had no future in the profession and they wanted to get him out of football. They thought he had more future in his studies and that he should leave the club.”

“But I managed to convince them Alisson was still going to grow to maturity for his age and would have a great future as a keeper. When Alisson started he had a slower maturation than the other boys, this made him a shorter keeper and one with weight above the others.

“This made him often deprived of a position in the starting line-up and sometimes even the bench. Genetically, he was slower than the boys of his age but with different technical gestures — we bet on his growth from the first moment,” he said. “And thank God they heard me. A year later he had grown 6.5in (16.51 centimetres).

“Of the 13 years that he was at Internacional, eight were spent working with me,” said Pavan. “They were years of learning and teaching in all areas. I think we contributed much to Alisson as an athlete, a man and a citizen.”

