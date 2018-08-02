Follow Us:
Thursday, August 02, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

Alisson to make Liverpool debut in Napoli friendly, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool signed the 25-year-old Brazil international from AS Roma, Alison, smashing the world record for a goalkeeper in a deal worth up to 72.5 million euros.

By: Reuters | Updated: August 2, 2018 1:01:32 pm
Roma's Alisson Becker reacts Liverpool signed Alisson from AS Roma for a world record fee. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will make his debut in Saturday’s friendly against Napoli, manager Juergen Klopp has said. Liverpool signed the 25-year-old Brazil international from AS Roma, smashing the world record for a goalkeeper in a deal worth up to 72.5 million euros ($84 million).

Alisson started training with Liverpool earlier this week following a break after Brazil’s World Cup campaign. “It’s pretty likely (he’ll make his debut). We should not waste time,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/310056-jurgen-klopp-alisson-becker-debut-napoli.

“Then it’ll be nearly a week, or six days in training, since he (started) and yes, he will play.” Liverpool play their final pre-season friendly against Italians Torino on Aug. 7, five days before hosting West Ham United in their Premier League opener.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 