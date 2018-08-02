Alisson to make Liverpool debut in Napoli friendly, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool signed Alisson from AS Roma for a world record fee. (Source: Reuters) Liverpool signed Alisson from AS Roma for a world record fee. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will make his debut in Saturday’s friendly against Napoli, manager Juergen Klopp has said. Liverpool signed the 25-year-old Brazil international from AS Roma, smashing the world record for a goalkeeper in a deal worth up to 72.5 million euros ($84 million).

Alisson started training with Liverpool earlier this week following a break after Brazil’s World Cup campaign. “It’s pretty likely (he’ll make his debut). We should not waste time,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/310056-jurgen-klopp-alisson-becker-debut-napoli.

“Then it’ll be nearly a week, or six days in training, since he (started) and yes, he will play.” Liverpool play their final pre-season friendly against Italians Torino on Aug. 7, five days before hosting West Ham United in their Premier League opener.

