Thursday, August 09, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  • Alexis Sanchez wants Manchester United to target experienced players like Arturo Vidal

Manchester United are under pressure after five seasons without a league title and have only added Brazilian midfielder Fred, Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot and goalkeeper Lee Grant to their squad.

By: Reuters | Published: August 9, 2018 12:40:45 pm
Manchester United Manchester United begin their Premier League campaign against Leicester City on Friday. (Reuters)
“At United we have to sign big players, with experience,” Sanchez told Sky Sports. The Chilean international cited Spanish side Barcelona who signed Vidal from Bayern Munich in the close season.

“He is a great player and my team mate from Chile. He is an example of the type of players we need to sign to win trophies and compete at the highest level,” Sanchez said. United begin their Premier League campaign against Leicester City on Friday.

Must Watch

