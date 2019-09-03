Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez has no regrets about joining Manchester United despite a disappointing spell at the Premier League club where he was puzzled by his lack of playing time.

Chilean Sanchez joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 as part of a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan but failed to make an impact, managing five goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The 30-year-old former Barcelona player joined Italian Serie A club Inter last month on a season-long loan.

“I’m very happy I went to Manchester United. I’ve always said that. It’s the club that’s won the most in England,” Sanchez told the BBC.

“I wanted to join them and win everything. I don’t regret going there… I was happy at United too, but I’ve always said to my friends ‘I want to play’.

“If they would let me play I’ll do my best. Sometimes I’d play 60 minutes then I wouldn’t play the next game — and I didn’t know why.”

Sanchez joined United having netted 80 goals in 166 matches at Arsenal, but struggled to replicate his best form at Old Trafford.

“When I went to Arsenal it was fantastic — I was happy there — but United were growing at the time, they were buying players to win something,” he added.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not play Sanchez in pre-season matches and their opening three league games despite the forward helping Chile reach the Copa America semi-finals.

“I felt fine. I did well in the Copa America. After that, it (not playing pre-season games) depended on the coach to let me play. You need to ask him this question,” he said.