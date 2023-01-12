WATCH: Alexis Mac Allister leaves young Brighton fans delighted, lets them touch and pose with his World Cup medal

Alexi Mac Allister is the first ever Brighton player to win the World Cup. The 24-year-old was a key part of Argentina’s Qatar 2022 winning campaign and has rightly received a warm welcome back to his Premier League club having touched the greatest glory at the international stage.

The midfielder was recently involved in yet another heartwarming gesture as he let three young Brighton fans touch his World Cup winner’s medal outside of the club facility.

The video of the same has been rounds in social media, with Mac Allister asking the boys to touch the medal as he poses with them for a photo. Meanwhile, other fans in the background can be heard going ‘oh my god’, ‘you lucky boys’.

Mac Allister stopped to show some young Brighton fans his World Cup winner’s medal 🏅👏💛 🎥 IG/ben.m.08 pic.twitter.com/B3WrfQbRsy — 433 (@433) January 11, 2023

Earlier, in his first game for Brighton, Mac Allister scored twice in his side’s 5-1 win over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, including an audacious backheel goal.

Brighton currently sit eighth in the Premier League table after 17 games with 27 points, just one below Liverpool.

With multiple transfer rumors hovering around since his World Cup winning performance, Mac Allister had said that he is ‘in no hurry’ to leave Brighton.