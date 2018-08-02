Alexandre Lacazette’s injury time goal saves match for Arsenal against Chelsea

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. (Reuters) Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. (Reuters)

Facing the derby rivals Chelsea in a pre-season match in the International Champions Cup in Dublin late night on Wednesday, Arsenal picked up a 6-5 win on penalties. Defender Antonio Rudiger put Maurizio Sarri’s side in front after he scored a goal in the 6th minute. But a late strike from Alexandra Lacazette, in the 90+3′ minute, canceled out Rudiger’s efforts, and the match finished with 1-1 scoreline in the regulation time.

Chelsea had a chance to double their lead in the 12th minute after Callum Hudson-Odoi was turned brought down inside the penalty area. But Alvaro Morata’s kick from the spot was rightfully judged by the Gunners goalkeeper Peter Cech, who dived towards the right side to deny the Spaniard.

The 17-year old Hudson-Odoi was impressive on his Chelsea debut as he ran the opposition wild in the first half. His ability to dribble and go past the defenders earned the youngster many cheers from the fans. But his efforts, unfortunately, were not enough to take his side to a win as Ruben Loftus-Cheek missed his kick from the spot in the penalty shootouts, giving Arsenal the victory.

Arsenal, led by new manager Unai Emery, will fly to Stockholm for their final pre-season friendly fixture against Lazio on Saturday. Emery will face his first major challenge as Arsenal face Premier League Champions Manchester City next week on Sunday. Meanwhile, Chelsea, who won the FA Cup last season, will face Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

