scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Must Read

Alex Morgan tests positive for COVID-19 alongwith her family in United States

Alex Morgan, who gave birth to her first child last May, returned to the United States last month after a five-game spell with Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League.

By: Reuters | Updated: January 6, 2021 12:18:54 pm
Alex Morgan in action at the FIFA Women's World Cup final in 2019. (AP)

United States international and twice World Cup winner Alex Morgan said on Tuesday she and her family tested positive for COVID-19 over the Christmas holiday and are all recovering well.

Morgan, who is married to former Major League Soccer player Servando Carrasco and gave birth to her first child last May, returned to the United States last month after a five-game spell with Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League.

“Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays,” Morgan said on Twitter. “We are all in good spirits and recovering well.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer’s return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year.”

The 31-year-old Morgan joined north London club Tottenham from Orlando Pride in a bid to regain match fitness following the birth of her child after the COVID-19 pandemic truncated the National Women’s Soccer League.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India win 2nd Test by eight wickets to level series
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 06: Latest News