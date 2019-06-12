World Cup 2019: Five-star hero Alex Morgan comforts Thai player Miranda Nild

Women’s World Cup favourites the USA showed the world exactly why they held that status when they annihilated their Thai opponents 13-0 in their opening group F match on Tuesday. Striker Alex Morgan grabbed five goals and three assists, a record for a World Cup at any level.

However, such a drubbing clearly got to some members of the vanquished underdogs at the end of the night. Forward Miranda Nild was found in tears after the final whistle – and star of the night, Alex Morgan, took it upon herself to console her opponent.

Both Morgan and Nild are graduates of UC Berkeley, with the Thai star having graduated right before the preparations for this World Cup began earlier this year. Although 7 years her senior, Morgan admitted to Sports Illustrated that she had talked to

Morgan and Nild are not the only “Cal Bers” making a showing at this World Cup, with New Zealand’s Betsy Hasset and Daisy Cleverley rounding out the contingent.

The USWNT continue their campaign against Sweden while Thailand play the only team in the tournament ranked lower than them, Chile.