Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Five-star hero Alex Morgan comforts Thai player Miranda Nildhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/alex-morgan-comforts-miranda-nild-5776800/

World Cup 2019: Five-star hero Alex Morgan comforts Thai player Miranda Nild

Alex Morgan was seen comforting an opponent, Miranda Nild, following her record-breaking performance at the Women's World Cup in Reims, France.

USA’s Alex Morgan and Thailand’s Miranda Nild. (Source: AP )

Women’s World Cup favourites the USA showed the world exactly why they held that status when they annihilated their Thai opponents 13-0 in their opening group F match on Tuesday. Striker Alex Morgan grabbed five goals and three assists, a record for a World Cup at any level.

However, such a drubbing clearly got to some members of the vanquished underdogs at the end of the night. Forward Miranda Nild was found in tears after the final whistle – and star of the night, Alex Morgan, took it upon herself to console her opponent.

Both Morgan and Nild are graduates of UC Berkeley, with the Thai star having graduated right before the preparations for this World Cup began earlier this year. Although 7 years her senior, Morgan admitted to Sports Illustrated that she had talked to

Morgan and Nild are not the only “Cal Bers” making a showing at this World Cup, with New Zealand’s Betsy Hasset and Daisy Cleverley rounding out the contingent.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

The USWNT continue their campaign against Sweden while Thailand play the only team in the tournament ranked lower than them, Chile.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Germany, Italy, Belgium stay perfect in Euro 2020 qualifying
2 Watch: Alex Morgan scores five goals as US rout Thailand 13-0 at FIFA World Cup
3 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Late goal sees Dutch eventually break Kiwi resistance