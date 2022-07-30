Alex Ferguson returns to Manchester United in advisory role: Reports

Sir Alex Ferguson is back on board at Manchester United after the club’s chief executive Richard Arnold turned to the legendary manager for advice, the Daily Mail has reported on Friday.

The five-man group are expected to meet regularly to talk about the issues at the club.

Ferguson, 80, who has acted as a non-executive director since 2013, will form part of a group that includes former CEO David Gill, iconic United captain Bryan Robson and current football director John Murtough which will advise Richard Arnold on a wide range of club matters, increasing his influence at Old Trafford.

Ferguson met United chiefs on Tuesday – the same day Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Carrington for the first time since last season.

Gill also returns to the fold, having previously spent a decade as chief executive, while Robson is one of the club’s most iconic ever players.

One of the points of discussion is claimed to be the best way to redevelop Carrington and Old Trafford.

The club’s relationship with fans is reported to be another item on the agenda.

Alex Ferguson, the former United manager who signed Ronaldo for the player’s first spell at the club from 2003-09, arrived at Carrington earlier Tuesday. Ferguson played an influential role in persuading Ronaldo to return to United last year.

The iconic Scot won 13 Premier League titles during his time at the United and has left a lasting legacy at the club in 2013. However, since his retirement, United have suffered a worrying fall from grace and last season, the side reached rock bottom.

Manchester United finished sixth and have won just three trophies since Sir Alex’s retirement, with the last coming back in 2017.