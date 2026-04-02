Why former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta thinks it wasn’t Bastoni’s fault alone that Italy was out of World Cup qualification

Pinpointing the crucial moment when Alessandro Bastoni ended with a red card, after a clumsy challenge on Memic, former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta said going back a few frames, might reveal how the long kick clearance from Gigi Donnarumma and Gianluca Mancini might have equally been responsible for the penalty conceded after Italy led 1-0.

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Bastoni, playing out of position, was careless no doubt but Costacurta told Sky Sports, that Mancini ought to have expected the header. “And even on the sending off, the carelessness isn’t just Bastoni’s. He made a mistake, but Mancini should expect the header and should start earlier, let’s not point the finger at Bastoni alone. On Donnarumma’s clearance, what was our situation? You have to expect the opponent to get it, and Mancini starts late on Donnarumma’s clearance, starts later, and so Bastoni goes in. It’s not just Bastoni’s fault, who obviously should never come on because it’s better to stay with 11 men anyway,” he explained.