Sevilla sign Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez from Atalanta on three-and-a-half year deal

Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Alejandro Gomez, who has scored 59 goals and registered 71 assists in over 250 appearances for Atalanta, had captained the Italians to UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in 2019.

By: Reuters | January 27, 2021 9:06:52 am
Alejandro Gomez plays as a left winger or an attacking midfielder. (AP)

Sevilla have signed Argentina attacking midfielder Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez from Atalanta, the La Liga side said on Tuesday.

A Sevilla statement said the 32-year-old had signed a deal at the club until June 2024, without disclosing a transfer fee.

Marca said Sevilla had agreed to pay five million euros plus an extra two million in variables for the 32-year-old, who could make his debut at Eibar on Saturday.

The Argentine had been with Serie A side Atalanta since 2014, scoring 59 goals with 71 assists in over 250 appearances.

He captained the Italians to qualification for the Champions League for the first time in 2019 when they reached the quarter-finals.

The team secured a second consecutive top-four finish last season but Gomez had a bitter fallout with coach Gian Piero Gasperini in December.

The row began during a 1-1 draw with Midtjylland in the Champions League on Dec. 1, with Gasperini later saying Gomez had struggled to adapt to changes he wished his side to make during the game.

He dropped Gomez in favour of Swiss international Remo Freuler and the Argentine had not featured for Atalanta since a 1-1 draw with Juventus on Dec. 16.

