Alejandro Menendez steps down as East Bengal head coach citing personal reasons

Alejandro Menendez stepped down as the head coach of East Bengal, just two days after a derby defeat to Mohun Bagan, citing personal reasons to the club authorities on Tuesday.

In a press release, the club said, “Quess East Bengal FC regrets to inform that Mr. Alejandro Menendez Garcia, Head Coach of QEBFC has expressed his desire to relocate to his home country Spain for personal reasons. Mr. Alejandro will step down as the Head Coach of QEBFC with immediate effect.”

The club confirmed that in the absence of a head coach, the existing coaching members of East Bengal will continue training the team, who have failed to win a single league match since the turn of the year.

“I am happy for the progress the club has made during my tenure as the head coach and wish to see the new leadership to take this progress to the next level. I enjoyed my duration with the club and wish the team and fans all the best of the ongoing season,” said the 53-year-old Menendez, who led East Bengal to their best-ever league finish in 14 years last season.

“We admire the leadership of the coach and the significant professional changes he brought at QEBFC in such a short period of time. He has led the team in the right direction, and we thank the coach for his contribution to the club and wish him much success for the future,” stated Subrata Nag, CEO of Quess Corp, in the club’s press release.

East Bengal slumped further down the table after losing 2-1 to their arch-rivals and league leaders Mohun Bagan on Sunday, and are currently sitting seventh in the table with just eight points after seven matches.

