Albert Roca leaves Hyderabad FC to join Ronald Koeman’s staff at Barcelona

Albert Roca was set to take over the helm of Hyderabad FC for the upcoming ISL 2020/21 season. (Source: ISL)

Albert Roca officially left the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday after the former Hyderabad FC head coach decided to join the coaching staff of FC Barcelona.

Roca had signed a two-year contract with Hyderabad FC in January this year and was set to take over the helm of the club for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

“After lengthy deliberations, Hyderabad FC has taken the decision to allow Albert Roca, who hails from Catalonia, to rejoin the club where he was part of the first team staff from 2003 to 2008,” a club statement said.

[LATEST NEWS]: Albert Roca will be the new fitness coach working alongside @RonaldKoeman Barça would like to thank @HydFCOfficial for allowing Roca, who was at Barça during the Frank Rijkaard era, to return, and wishes them every success in the next @IndSuperLeague.

The 57-year-old, who will be joining the Catalan club as a fitness coach, said he was thankful of Hyderabad FC for the faith they showed in him.

“For me, it’s been a tough decision to make. I am thankful to everyone at HFC for showing immense faith in me since I joined back in January. I am aware that all our fans will be disheartened but believe me, it’s not an easy goodbye for me either,” Roca said.

“I wish HFC the very best for the upcoming season and the future and I am extremely positive that Hyderabad FC will be one of the top sides this season. I will be assisting the management during the transition phase. Trust me, the club is in great hands and I will be following the club this season and in the future.”

Roca’s first stint in the ISL was with Bengaluru FC where he helped the club reach the top of the league table in its debut season and reach the AFC Cup final.

Hyderabad FC are yet to announce a new coach.

