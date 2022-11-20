Alarm bells ring in Argentina after Messi trains alone

The Argentine star Lionel Messi has not trained with his teammates three days before their tournament opener against Saudi Arabia.

According to MARCA, “Messi did not train on Friday, did not go out with the team. Finally, in the 10th minute of training, the star came out to exercise …. but alone.”

The South Americans are on a 36-match unbeaten run with top scorer and captain Messi playing his fifth and last World Cup in search of the elusive honour that would grant him immortality at home alongside Diego Maradona.

“I see him as always … eager to enjoy the World Cup,” said head coach Lionel Scaloni, trying to ease some of the pressure on his main man.

“He’s enjoying his teammates, training sessions, the stay and the whole process.”

Scaloni was pained to lose “irreplaceable” midfielder Giovani Lo Celso to injury. But he still has an enviable range of talent, from the likes of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez at the back to Leandro Paredes in the middle and the evergreen Angel Di Maria up front with Messi.

Argentina will lock horns against Saudi Arabia on November 22. They will face Mexico on November 27 and Poland on December 1.