Al-Nassr vs Paris-Saint-Germain (Ronaldo vs Messi) Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match live?

PSG vs Al Nassr FC Live Streaming: After wrapping up a historic world cup in Qatar, long-time rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are all set to lock horns in a friendly match on Thursday, January 19th at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While they didn’t get a chance to battle it out during the FIFA World Cup, the duo will grace the stadium once again as Al-Nassr XI team which will be a mixture of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr players take on french champions PSG.

The game on Thursday will be Ronaldo’s debut match for his new club after his dramatic exit from Manchester United a few weeks ago. According to reports, Ronaldo will also be captaining his side.

PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr Live Streaming Details:

When will PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr match be played?

PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr will be played on Thursday, January 19.

When will PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr match begin?

PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr will begin at 8:00 pm local time, 10:30 PM IST.

Where will PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr match be held?

PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr match will be held in Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium.

Where to watch PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr match live streaming?

PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr match will not be streamed on any platform in India but will be available for streaming on Paris Saint-Germain’s official television channels and on BeIN Sport’s streaming service.