Al-Nassr vs Paris-Saint-Germain (Ronaldo vs Messi) Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match live?

PSG vs Al Nassr FC Live Streaming: After wrapping up a historic world cup in Qatar, long-time rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are all set to lock horns in a friendly match on Thursday, January 19th at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
While they didn’t get a chance to battle it out during the FIFA World Cup, the duo will grace the stadium once again as Al-Nassr XI team which will be a mixture of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr players take on french champions PSG.
The game on Thursday will be Ronaldo’s debut match for his new club after his dramatic exit from Manchester United a few weeks ago. According to reports, Ronaldo will also be captaining his side.
When will PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr match be played?
PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr will be played on Thursday, January 19.
When will PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr match begin?
PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr will begin at 8:00 pm local time, 10:30 PM IST.
Where will PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr match be held?
PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr match will be held in Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium.
Where to watch PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr match live streaming?
PSG vs Saudi Al-Nassr match will not be streamed on any platform in India but will be available for streaming on Paris Saint-Germain’s official television channels and on BeIN Sport’s streaming service.
The schedule this week for our Parisians! 🗓️
✈️🇶🇦 #PSGQatarTour2023
⚽️🆚 #PSGRiyadhSeasonTeam – 19th January at 6pm (CET)
📺Watch the match: https://t.co/Hrst5wVQOM pic.twitter.com/C7oDr6ib4j
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 16, 2023
