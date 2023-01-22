scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Al Nassr vs Ettifaq match live streaming: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut live in India?

Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Live streaming: The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq will be played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

Cristiano Ronaldo training. (Al Nassr/Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo embarks on a new journey in Asia on Sunday when the 37-year-old makes his competitive debut for Al Nassr against Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, having accomplished all that he had hoped for in Europe.

The Portuguese gave fans a reminder of his talent when he scored twice in a friendly on Thursday, leading a team made up of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal against Lionel Messi’s Paris St Germain.

Though his side suffered a 5-4 defeat, the highly-anticipated contest offered much entertainment to fans as long-time rivals Ronaldo and Messi shared the pitch together.

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Ettifaq will take place on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Ettifaq?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Ettifaq will be played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq begin?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Ettifaq?

The Premier League Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Ettifaq will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq will not be livestreamed in India.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 17:59 IST
