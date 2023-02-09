Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Live Score Updates: Al Nassr 0-0 Al Wehda after15 mins, Cristiano Ronaldo starts

Al Nassr vs Al Wehda, Cristiano Ronaldo live updates: The training dilemma

Of the many Cristiano Ronaldo anecdotes, perhaps the most heard is that of his training ethics. 'First one in, last one out'. Right from his early Manchester United days all the way to Saudi Arabia, his work rate has been part of the foundation on which Ronaldo's legacy has been built. However, the training restrictions owing to the hard weather in Saudi may have been a bit of a hurdle.

Because of the high temperatures, Saudi clubs generally don’t have more than one training session a day. And that means coaching teams have less control over their players as a result, Sergio Piernas, who was assistant coach of Saudi Arabia Under-23s in 2021, had told The Athletic last month.

“Training is in the afternoon, at around 3pm or even later in the warmer months — at something like 6pm or 7pm,” Piernas said. “It affects the training dynamic, and there are fewer options for complementary training too."

The vintage CR7 drills and sessions may not be a thing the Al Nassr fans get to witness.