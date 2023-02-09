Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Live Score Updates: Al Nassr 0-0 Al Wehda after15 mins, Cristiano Ronaldo starts

Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Live Today, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Al Nassr against Al Wehda after a week of scoring a stoppage time penalty to help orchestrate a 2-2 draw. Ronaldo’s spot kick marked his first goal for the Saudi club since he joined them following the split with Manchester United midway through the season.
Al Nassr currently sit second in the Saudi league, one point behind league leaders Al Shabab. So far in the season, the team has won 10 of their 15 matches, drew four and lost once.
The 37-year-old Portuguese has had a tough start to his time in Saudi Arabia. Last month, he was criticized in the aftermath of Al Nassr’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup.
Follow live score and updates of Al Nassr vs Al Wehda
Another free kick for Al Nassr and it's in range. Can he finally score a free kick? Nopr. Ronaldo strikes, hits the ball and goes behind.
Al Nassr 0-0 Al Wehda
Ronaldo is fed the ball just outside the D and he turns in a instant and shoots but but but, the shot is blocked by a charging defender.
Al Nassr 0-0 Al Wehda
Ronaldo with the run on the right flank, stops and feeds to ball to a teammate near the centre circle who shoots but it is well wide. CR7 showing intent from the first whistle.
Al Nassr 0-0 Al Wehda
Al Nassr kicking the ball from right to left in their home colors of blue and yellow. Early opening for Al Wehda as they march deep into the opposition territory but are unable to find a way to open the defence.
Al Nassr 0-0 Al Wehda
Al Wehda wioth the first attack of the match but Ronaldo has been sprightly in the middle and has won a free kick. Goes long but the Al Wehda defence clears it away.
Al Nassr 0-0 Al Wehda,
“I tried to bring Messi straight from Doha, first,” Al Nassr manager, Rudi Garcia had uttered only days after his club completed the signing of one Cristiano Ronaldo. It wouldn't take long for the club fans to chant the World Cup winning captain's name out loud. Following the 3-1 defeat to Al Ittihad, a match that saw Ronaldo fail to influence his team, the Al Nassr fans would chant, "Messi! Messi! Messi!" This, as Ronaldo walked off the pitch dejected.
Earlier, Ronaldo had captained Saudi All-Star XI in a 4-5 loss to Paris Saint Germain in an exhibition match. A match that saw him score one up than his long time La Liga rival but end up on the losing side.
Of the many Cristiano Ronaldo anecdotes, perhaps the most heard is that of his training ethics. 'First one in, last one out'. Right from his early Manchester United days all the way to Saudi Arabia, his work rate has been part of the foundation on which Ronaldo's legacy has been built. However, the training restrictions owing to the hard weather in Saudi may have been a bit of a hurdle.
Because of the high temperatures, Saudi clubs generally don’t have more than one training session a day. And that means coaching teams have less control over their players as a result, Sergio Piernas, who was assistant coach of Saudi Arabia Under-23s in 2021, had told The Athletic last month.
“Training is in the afternoon, at around 3pm or even later in the warmer months — at something like 6pm or 7pm,” Piernas said. “It affects the training dynamic, and there are fewer options for complementary training too."
The vintage CR7 drills and sessions may not be a thing the Al Nassr fans get to witness.
In the first half, with Al Fateh leading, Al Nassr's Talisca hit the far post following a move from the left. In the follow up, Ronaldo had an empty goal gaping, with the Al Fateh goalkeeper still on ground after a dive. The Portuguese however, skied the shot over. [Read more]
More from Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a two and a half years deal with Al Nassr last month, was named captain on his debut in their Saudi Pro league game against Al Ettifaq last month.
His teammate Jaloliddin Masharipov has come out and revealed how the squad reacted to the Portueguese superstar being named captain right at the start. [Read more]
Cristiano Ronaldo’s fretful time so far in Saudi Arabia has taken another turn as teammate Luis Gustavo believes that he has made things ‘difficult’ for him and the other members of the team and that other clubs are targeting Al-Nassr because of Ronaldo’s presence.
“Certainly, the presence of Cristiano (Ronaldo) makes it difficult for us, as all teams seek to participate against him in the best possible way, and he gives motivation to everyone,” Gustavo told RT Arabic. [Read more]
Five time Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday scored his first goal for Al Nassr, converting from the spot in the second half stoppage time leading to a 2-2 draw with Al Fateh.
The Portuguese international, who had earlier in the game missed from point blank as he skied one over an empty goal, slotted from 12 yards out in the third minute of added time. [Read more]
It’s that time of the week. Cristiano Ronaldo time. The Al Nassr forward, inserts Doctor Strange’s ‘Yep, still feels weird’ gif, will be in action against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.
Playing against Al Fateh last week, Ronaldo had netted his first goal for Al Nassr, converting from the spot kick in added time to help his team grab a point from a 2-2 draw. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates.