Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Live Score: Cristiano Ronaldo named captain, confirmed line-ups announced

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Live Score Updates Saudi Pro League Football Match Today: All eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo.

By: Sports Desk
February 17, 2023 19:59 IST
Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun, Saudi Pro League, Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League: All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Live Score Updates Saudi Pro League Match Today: Cristiano Ronaldo will look to continue his goal-scoring run in Saudi Arabia when his team Al-Nassr plays Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

Ronaldo has scored five goals in three games so far and also netted a hat-trick in the previous match against Al-Wehda. However, the form of Anderson Talisca (the highest goal scorer in the league with 13 goals) will be crucial for Al Nassr in Friday’s clash at Mrsool Park in Riyadh.

If Al Nassr can win today’s encounter, they can go on top of the league. They are currently on 37 points after 16 games. Al Taawoun, ranked fifth, two positions below Al Nassr, entered the game with two wins, a tie in its previous five games, and a loss to Al Fateh.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo live below

Live Blog

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match in India: Follow Cristiano Ronaldo live in Saudi Arabia below

19:59 (IST)17 Feb 2023
Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Live: Al Taawoun Playing XI

Mailson (GK), Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, Naldo Gomez, Hassan Kadesh, Suleiman Hazazi, Ahraf Al-Mahdawi; Alvaro Midran, Saad Nasser, Fahad Al-Rashidi, Alejandro Caco, Leander Tawamba

19:53 (IST)17 Feb 2023
Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Live: Line-ups announced

Cristiano Ronaldo is the captain of the team.

19:52 (IST)17 Feb 2023
Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Live: When was the last time Nassr were beaten?

Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last 14 matches in the Saudi Pro League, with their previous defeat in the competition coming at the hands of Al Taawoun in September last year.

19:51 (IST)17 Feb 2023
Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Live: Head to Head records

Al Nassr hold the edge against Al Taawoun. So far the Cristiano-Ronaldo led side have won 17 of the last 26 matches. Can they keep the winning momentum tonight?

19:47 (IST)17 Feb 2023
Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Live: Hello and Welcome

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature in another Saudi Pro League match this week as Rudi Garcia's Al Nassr lock horns with Al Taawoun in an important clash at the King Saud University Stadium on Friday.

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2023 Live Football Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates

Al-Nassr possible lineup: Al-Aqidi; Al Ghannam, Al-Amri, Madu, Madu; S. Al-Ghannam, Martinez, Gustavo, Ghareeb; Talisca, Ronaldo.

Al-Taawoun possible lineup: Santos; Al-Saluli, Pereira, Kadesh, Al-Nasser; El Mahdioui, Medran; Al-Rashwodi, Kaku, Al-Nabit; Tawamba.

The Al Nassr FC vs  Al Taawoun match will have a live telecast on Sony Ten 2 channel in India. The match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app in India.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 19:24 IST
