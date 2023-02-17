Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Live Score: Cristiano Ronaldo named captain, confirmed line-ups announced

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Live Score Updates Saudi Pro League Match Today: Cristiano Ronaldo will look to continue his goal-scoring run in Saudi Arabia when his team Al-Nassr plays Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

Ronaldo has scored five goals in three games so far and also netted a hat-trick in the previous match against Al-Wehda. However, the form of Anderson Talisca (the highest goal scorer in the league with 13 goals) will be crucial for Al Nassr in Friday’s clash at Mrsool Park in Riyadh.

If Al Nassr can win today’s encounter, they can go on top of the league. They are currently on 37 points after 16 games. Al Taawoun, ranked fifth, two positions below Al Nassr, entered the game with two wins, a tie in its previous five games, and a loss to Al Fateh.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo live below