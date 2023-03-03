Al Nassr vs Al Batin Live Score Updates: Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr trail 0-1 after 17 minutes

Al Nassr vs Al Batin Live Today, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will take on bottom-of-the-table side Al-Batin on Friday at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh in Saudi Pro League. The hosts are on 43 points having won all their last three games to claim the top spot overtaking Al-Ittihad who are on 41 points.

Ronaldo’s side hasn’t lost a single game in the league since September. On contrary their rivals Al-Batin registered their first win in the league this season last week. The league leaders will be looking to get all three points against the visitors and extend the lead at the top and put pressure on chasers Al-Ittihad.

Al Nassr and Al Batin have met each other 12 times before today in all the competitions. The former has a resounding advantage with nine wins and the latter managed to win three times. This season the hosts have been the best-attacking team with 39 goals and the visitors have scored the lowest with 12 goals.