scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Al Nassr vs Al Batin Live Score Updates: Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr trail 0-1 after 17 minutes

Al Nassr vs Al Batin Live Match Updates: Ronaldo's side hasn't lost a single game in the league since September. On contrary their rivals Al-Batin registered their first win in the league this season last week.

By: Sports Desk
March 3, 2023 23:44 IST
Al Nassr vs Al Batin Live: Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will taken on bottom side Al BatinAl Nassr vs Al Batin Live Score:

Al Nassr vs Al Batin Live Today, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will take on bottom-of-the-table side Al-Batin on Friday at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh in Saudi Pro League. The hosts are on 43 points having won all their last three games to claim the top spot overtaking Al-Ittihad who are on 41 points.

Ronaldo’s side hasn’t lost a single game in the league since September. On contrary their rivals Al-Batin registered their first win in the league this season last week. The league leaders will be looking to get all three points against the visitors and extend the lead at the top and put pressure on chasers Al-Ittihad.

Al Nassr and Al Batin have met each other 12 times before today in all the competitions. The former has a resounding advantage with nine wins and the latter managed to win three times. This season the hosts have been the best-attacking team with 39 goals and the visitors have scored the lowest with 12 goals.

Live Blog

Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin, Saudi Pro League: Catch all the live scores and updates of the match from King Saud University stadium

23:44 (IST)03 Mar 2023
Ronaldo was CENTIMETRES away from scoring
23:39 (IST)03 Mar 2023
34': Al-Batin 1-0 Al-Nassr

A GOAL-LINE CLEARANCE PREVENTS RONALDO FROM SCORING! 

Ronaldo was centimetres away from adding to his goal tally. But some valiant defending saves Al Batin. Ronaldo had hoodwinked the Al Batin keeper at the edge of the box and placed the ball towards the goal. But Al-Yousef clears the ball on the line! 

23:27 (IST)03 Mar 2023
25': Al-Batin 1-0 Al-Nassr

A cross in from the left flank. Ronaldo, on the penalty spot, rises and meets the ball. But he can only head it high into the stands. Al Nassr starting to get more threatening now. 

23:24 (IST)03 Mar 2023
What a stat!

That was Al-Batin's first shot of the entire game! And they've taken the lead! Ronaldo can only shake his head in anger! Al Nassr players claiming that the defender by fouled by Lopez before he headed the ball in.

23:21 (IST)03 Mar 2023
18': Al-Batin 1-0 Al-Nassr

GOAL for Al-Batin! 

Lopez heads the ball in after a cross from the right flank. But the referee blows his whistle and asks for a video referee to take a look because Lopez had his hand on the defender's back before he scored. But that's deemed insignificant and Al Nassr are 1-0 down.   

23:17 (IST)03 Mar 2023
15': Al-Batin 0-0 Al-Nassr

Chances rare so far for both teams. 

23:10 (IST)03 Mar 2023
07': Al-Batin 0-0 Al-Nassr

Seven minutes in and still goalless at the Mrsool Park, Riyadh. Ronaldo is playing in a rowing role up front, drifting ot the left flank whenever needed and at the centre of attack at other times. He's sent a great across-the-pitch cross by a teammate, but for once, his control lets him down. He explains to his teammates that he lost sight of the ball in the crowd a little bit. 

23:04 (IST)03 Mar 2023
01': Al-Batin 0-0 Al-Nassr

Barely one whole minute gone and we have a chance for Al Nassr. The players go on a counter-attack, attacking the Al Batin box in numbers. A cross comes in from the left flank and Ronaldo is inches away from getting to that, but the keeper throws himself on the ground and stops the Portuguese star from scoring. 

More from Sports
Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya and Brolington Warlaph hope for a happy ending
Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya and Brolington Warlaph hope for a happy ending
WTT Star Contender Goa: Sutirtha Mukherjee overcomes emotions to post a r...
WTT Star Contender Goa: Sutirtha Mukherjee overcomes emotions to post a r...
Watch: Fans chant for Rishabh Pant as India suffer another batting collap...
Watch: Fans chant for Rishabh Pant as India suffer another batting collap...
Gunmen leave Argentine football star Lionel Messi a menacing message
Gunmen leave Argentine football star Lionel Messi a menacing message
Tweak in technique helps long jumper Jeswin Aldrin break national record
Tweak in technique helps long jumper Jeswin Aldrin break national record
More from Sports >>
23:01 (IST)03 Mar 2023
KICK-OFF!

Al-Nassr playing in their traditional yellow and blue jerseys. Al-batin in all whites. 

22:56 (IST)03 Mar 2023
Players line up in the tunnel

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead out Al-Nassr while surrounded by kids wearing construction worker hard hats. 

22:55 (IST)03 Mar 2023
Not surprisingly, Ronaldo was named the best Player of the League for February

A spectacular tally of eight goals and two assists in four matches saw Ronaldo being named the Best Player in the league's monthly awards.

22:53 (IST)03 Mar 2023
Ronaldo already making waves in Saudi Arabia

The Portuguese superstar has not been in Saudi Arabia for a long time. But he has already made an impact. he already holds the record for the fastest players to score eight goals (five games) and the fastest player to net two hat-tricks. 

22:46 (IST)03 Mar 2023
Form guide favours Ronaldo and Co

Ronaldo's side hasn't lost a single game in the Saudi league since September.

On the other hand, their rivals, Al-Batin, registered their first win in the league this season last week.

22:39 (IST)03 Mar 2023
Hello

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin game from the Saudi Pro League. 

Al Nassr vs Al-Batin Saudi Pro League 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo did not vote in this year's FIFA awards.

Lionel Messi was adjudged the best men’s player in the FIFA award ceremony on Monday but his arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not make it to the shortlist, abstained from casting his votes for this year’s event.

The winner is decided after votes from select national team captains and coaches and Ronaldo, who captained Portugal on 136 occasions was expected to be part of the process. However, FIFA confirmed that after the World Cup in 2022 where Ronaldo was more or less relegated to the bench, longtime teammate Pepe took up the responsibility of voting in place of the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The former Real Madrid defender voted for Messi’s PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe as first choice, followed by Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

On Monday, Messi edged Kylian Mbappé again, this time to take FIFA’s best men’s player award. After steering Argentina to World Cup glory in an epic final against Mbappé’s France last year in Qatar, Messi won the best player vote against Mbappé and Karim Benzema to secure the FIFA prize for the seventh time in 14 years.

The 35-year-old Messi also beat Mbappé — who was seeking his first best player award from FIFA — to the Golden Ball trophy awarded by FIFA for the World Cup’s best player.

After the win, he said, “This is an honour for me. I want to thank my colleagues, including my manager Scaloni, and we’re here representing them all (the Argentina team), as we would not be here without them.

“It recognises the role they played in what we achieved,” he added.

Speaking about year 2022, Messi said, “It’s been a crazy year for me. I have achieved my dream, after so much fighting, and so much determination to win it.

“Winning the World Cup is the most beautiful thing that has happened in my career. It’s a dream for many, but few can win it,” he added.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 22:30 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close