Al Nassr vs Al Batin Live Score Updates: Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr trail 0-1 after 17 minutes

Al Nassr vs Al Batin Live Today, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will take on bottom-of-the-table side Al-Batin on Friday at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh in Saudi Pro League. The hosts are on 43 points having won all their last three games to claim the top spot overtaking Al-Ittihad who are on 41 points.
Ronaldo’s side hasn’t lost a single game in the league since September. On contrary their rivals Al-Batin registered their first win in the league this season last week. The league leaders will be looking to get all three points against the visitors and extend the lead at the top and put pressure on chasers Al-Ittihad.
Al Nassr and Al Batin have met each other 12 times before today in all the competitions. The former has a resounding advantage with nine wins and the latter managed to win three times. This season the hosts have been the best-attacking team with 39 goals and the visitors have scored the lowest with 12 goals.
A GOAL-LINE CLEARANCE PREVENTS RONALDO FROM SCORING!
Ronaldo was centimetres away from adding to his goal tally. But some valiant defending saves Al Batin. Ronaldo had hoodwinked the Al Batin keeper at the edge of the box and placed the ball towards the goal. But Al-Yousef clears the ball on the line!
A cross in from the left flank. Ronaldo, on the penalty spot, rises and meets the ball. But he can only head it high into the stands. Al Nassr starting to get more threatening now.
That was Al-Batin's first shot of the entire game! And they've taken the lead! Ronaldo can only shake his head in anger! Al Nassr players claiming that the defender by fouled by Lopez before he headed the ball in.
GOAL for Al-Batin!
Lopez heads the ball in after a cross from the right flank. But the referee blows his whistle and asks for a video referee to take a look because Lopez had his hand on the defender's back before he scored. But that's deemed insignificant and Al Nassr are 1-0 down.
Chances rare so far for both teams.
Seven minutes in and still goalless at the Mrsool Park, Riyadh. Ronaldo is playing in a rowing role up front, drifting ot the left flank whenever needed and at the centre of attack at other times. He's sent a great across-the-pitch cross by a teammate, but for once, his control lets him down. He explains to his teammates that he lost sight of the ball in the crowd a little bit.
Barely one whole minute gone and we have a chance for Al Nassr. The players go on a counter-attack, attacking the Al Batin box in numbers. A cross comes in from the left flank and Ronaldo is inches away from getting to that, but the keeper throws himself on the ground and stops the Portuguese star from scoring.
Al-Nassr playing in their traditional yellow and blue jerseys. Al-batin in all whites.
Cristiano Ronaldo will lead out Al-Nassr while surrounded by kids wearing construction worker hard hats.
A spectacular tally of eight goals and two assists in four matches saw Ronaldo being named the Best Player in the league's monthly awards.
The Portuguese superstar has not been in Saudi Arabia for a long time. But he has already made an impact. he already holds the record for the fastest players to score eight goals (five games) and the fastest player to net two hat-tricks.
Ronaldo's side hasn't lost a single game in the Saudi league since September.
On the other hand, their rivals, Al-Batin, registered their first win in the league this season last week.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin game from the Saudi Pro League.