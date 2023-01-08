Al Nassr terminate Vincent Aboubakar’s contract to register Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have reportedly terminated the contract of Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar in order to register Cristiano Ronaldo, per the Daily Mail.

The striker will depart the club due to a Saudi League rule which states that a club can register up to 8 foreign players. In order to include Ronaldo in the squad, the club would have had to release one of their existing foreign players and they were aware of it while signing the Portuguese talisman, the report stated.

Aboubakar has mutually agreed to terminate his contract and will be compensated by the club, according to reports in France, quoted by the Daily Mail report.

Ronaldo will, however, have to wait until January 21 before he can make his debut for Al Nassr due to him currently serving suspension because of the time he smashed an Everton fan’s phone out of their hand whilst leaving the pitch at Goodison Park in November.

Ronaldo has already sat out one of the 2-match ban during Friday’s 2-0 win over Al-Ta’ee and will also miss playing against Al Shabab on January 14. He will resume in the 14th round of the Saudi Arabian League against Al Ettifaq on January 22.

Meanwhile, according to Saudi publication OKAZ, Manchester United are looking to bring one Aboubakar to Old Trafford in a short term deal.

United, who sit in the 4th position in the Premier League table, are in need of a backup striker after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo and Aboubakar fits the bill. The English team will, however, have to lock horns with Turkey’s Fenerbahçe to secure the player’s signature, the aforementioned report stated.