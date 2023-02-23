Watch: Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo wears national dress, wields sword in Saudi Founding Day celebrations

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wore the national dress and wielded the sword at the Mrsool Park on Wednesday as part of the Saudi Arabia founding day celebrations.

The 38-year-old posted the video of him celebrating with his teammates on his Twitter and wrote, “Happy founding day to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC!”

Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day is celebrated on February 22 every year to commemorate the country’s founding by Imam Mohammed bin Saud in 1727. It was declared a national holiday last year following a royal decree by King Salman.

Ronaldo came to Al-Nassr earlier this year. In November last year, his former club Manchester United terminated the Portuguese striker’s contract. His acrimonious exit was on the cards after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

In his interview, Ronaldo has blasted Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an incendiary TV interview, saying he feels “betrayed” by the club and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford.

When asked on the program “Piers Morgan Uncensored” whether United’s hierarchy was trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old Portugal star said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too.”