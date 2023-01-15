Al Hilal and Al Itihad willing to pay € 350 million to Lionel Messi to bring him to Saudi Arabia: Report

The Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rivalry may soon get second wind with Al Nassr’s rival clubs Al-Hilal and Al Itihad preparing to bring the Argentine superstar to Saudi Arabia, according to Marca.

According to the report, the two teams are willing to pay the Argentine around 350 million euros per season and have also asked for help from the government so that they can make the offer.

A few days ago, the Athletic, as per the Daily Mail had reported that Ronaldo could have gone and joined Al Hilal, if not for a transfer ban.

According to the report, it all came down to the transfer of Saudi Arabian footballer Mohamed Kanno who extended his contract with Al Hilal despite having agreed on a deal with with Al Nassr. This led to the aforementioned transfer embargo and Al Hilal had no other option but to watch their rivals pull off one of the biggest transfer in Asian football history.

Recently, Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said that Ronaldo will serve his suspension before making his league debut for his new Saudi Arabian club but he could play against Paris St Germain in a friendly this month, .

Ronaldo missed the first of two domestic games for Al Nassr on Friday after being suspended by England’s Football Association (FA) for knocking a phone out of a fan’s hand following Manchester United’s defeat at Everton in April.

Garcia confirmed the 37-year-old forward would also miss the league game against Al Shabab and make his debut against Ettifaq on Jan. 22 – unless he plays against Messi’s PSG in a team made up of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal in Riyadh on Jan. 19.