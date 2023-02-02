scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Al Nassr vs Al Fateh: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s match live?

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh: The Portuguese star led Al Nassr was eliminated in midweek from the Saudi Arabian Super Cup.

Al Nassr FC, cristiano ronaldo, al ittihad, Saudi Pro League, football news, Indian Express Sports, IE Sports, Sports News, Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad, Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live streaming, Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live, Ronaldo, Saudi Pro League, Saudi Super CupAl Nassr vs Al Fateh Live Streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action again on Friday. (Reuters)

After suffering a bitter 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al Ittihad last week, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr will look to bounce back in their next clash against Al-Fateh on Friday.

The Portuguese star's new team was eliminated in midweek from the Saudi Arabian Super Cup.

Earlier, the 37-year-old star failed to score a goal in his official league debut. But he has another chance to showcase his skills in the much-anticipated Pro League contest with Al Fateh.

Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Fateh Live Streaming Details:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Fateh will take place on Friday, February 3rd.

Where is the Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Fateh will be played at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh begin?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Fateh?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Fateh will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC.

The application can be downloaded from Google Play Store/APP Store.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 10:18 IST
