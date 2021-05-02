Ajax claim record-extending Eredivisie title after thumping win over Emmen

Ajax Amsterdam was crowned Dutch league champions in emphatic style on Sunday following a 4-0 home thrashing of lowly Emmen which gives it an unassailable lead and extends its record number of domestic championship wins to 35.

Jurrien Timber, Sebastien Haller, Devyne Rensch and Davy Klaassen all scored as Ajax overwhelmed its relegation-threatened opponents, which had come into the fixture on the back of three straight wins, but was no match for the champions.

The victory moves Ajax to 79 points from 31 games, 15 ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven, who plays later on Sunday at home to Heerenveen but has only four matches remaining.

Ajax retain the title it won two years ago after the championship was called off in the 2019-20 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Amsterdam club was joint top of the table at the time with AZ Alkmaar after 25 matches in the 34-game season.