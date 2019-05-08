Ajax Amsterdam vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming, UEFA Champions League: What time is AJA vs TOT? Where to watch Ajax vs Spurs?

Ajax Amsterdam vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Live Streaming: Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to come back from behind and follow their fellow Premier League side Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League final when they take on Ajax Amsterdam in the semifinal second leg on Wednesday night. A fully fit Ajax will focus on their attacking strengths despite a goalless draw being enough to take them to the final. Ajax have a 1-0 advantage over Tottenham after last week’s semi-final first leg in London as they seek a berth in this year’s final in Madrid on June 1.

Advertising

Tottenham, who face a daunting task to reach their first Champions League final, are also without leading striker Harry Kane but Son Heung-min, suspended for the first leg, will be back to offer manager Mauricio Pochettino some firepower.

Ajax are bidding to reach their first Champions League semi-final for 23 years and will be favourites after Donny van de Beek’s goal in north London last week.

When is the Champions League semi-final match between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur?

Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur match is on Wednesday night, May 8, 2019.

Advertising

What time is the kickoff for the Champions League semi-final match between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur?

The kickoff for semi-final between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled at 12.30 AM IST. So, according to Indian time and date, it becomes 12.30 AM on May 9.

Where is the Champions League semi-final between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur being played?

The Champions League semi-final between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur is being played at Amsterdam Arena.

Which channel will air the Champions League semi-final between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur?

Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream the Champions League semi-final between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur?

The Champions League semi-final between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur can be followed live on Sony Liv.