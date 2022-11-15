scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

I League: Aizawl, TRAU share spoils

A goal in each half by Sagolsem Bikash Singh (18th minute) and K Lalrinfela (48th) for TRAU and Aizawl, respectively, meant that the two sides went home with a point each.

Aizawl and TRAU players in action. (Twitter/I League)

Aizawl FC and TRAU FC shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw in their I-League match at the picturesque Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

A goal in each half by Sagolsem Bikash Singh (18th minute) and K Lalrinfela (48th) for TRAU and Aizawl, respectively, meant that the two sides went home with a point each. In a fixture where TRAU have dominated in recent years, it was a different story this time. The first half started with Aizawl FC on the front foot, as they
played with a high tempo in the opposition’s half.

New Argentine recruit Matias Veron was the focal point of most of their attacks. However, the home side was not able to capitalize on their attacking opportunities. TRAU began to grow in the game after the quarter-hour mark and managed to get the lead when they caught Aizawl on the break. With only two defenders manning the back line for Aizawl, an onrushing Nana Poku had two options in the form of Bikash Singh and Baoringdao Bodo to pass to.

He chose the former who finished from a very tight angle to score for the away side. Three minutes later Aizawl got onto the attack after the restart as Henry Kisekka found Ramdinthara, whose shot was saved on the near post by TRAU’s custodian Bishorjit Singh. Gerson Vieira had an influential first half for TRAU as he won almost every
midfield battle and his quick progressive passing helped the Red Pythons build multiple counter-attacks.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...Premium
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The first half ended with Aizawl making multiple moves around the opponent’s box but TRAU’s defence stood firm.
Aizawl came flying out of the blocks in the second half, and found the equalizer three minutes after the restart, when TRAU keeper Bishorjit misjudged Lalrinfela’s shot that spun right in front of him and went into the goal.

Veron had a good opportunity for Aizawl a little after the hour mark, when he made some space for himself and pulled the trigger from outside the box, but his shot went just wide. However, the Argentine soon received his marching orders, when a bad tackle on Bikash Singh earned him his second booking of the match

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 10:24:26 pm
Next Story

BJP holds protest over murder of Vasai resident in Delhi, calls it ‘possible love jihad’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ben Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup glory, break Pakistani hearts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 15: Latest News