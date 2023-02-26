scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

AIFF’s Shaji Prabhakaran requests Elon Musk to intervene after I-League Twitter account gets blocked for ‘suspicious activity’

Earlier, (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey has raised eyebrows over the suspension of the Indian football governing body's YouTube account, claiming that it was hacked.

Shaji Prabhakaran (Source : Twitter)
Listen to this article
AIFF’s Shaji Prabhakaran requests Elon Musk to intervene after I-League Twitter account gets blocked for ‘suspicious activity’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary-general Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, on Saturday, raised concerns after the I-League Twitter handle was blocked ‘due to suspicious login attempts’.

In a tweet on social media, Prabhakaran wrote: “After YouTube now Hero I-League. Official Twitter handle locked by @Twitter due to suspicious login attempts. It is worrying that one of the key official handles of #IndianFootball got locked. @elonmusk request your intervention. Please help us. This is part of some design.”

This comes as Musk has revealed plans to do away with two-factor authentication via SMS from March, except for those accounts that have subscribed to Twitter Blue service.

Earlier, (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey had raised eyebrows over the suspension of the Indian football governing body’s YouTube account, claiming that it was hacked during the recent streaming of Santosh Trophy and later suspended.

Chaubey also claimed that it may be a ‘conspiracy’.

Also Read
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning first-half hat trick for Al Nassr, crea...
Ronaldinho
Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho set to return to football in Gerard Pique'...
Sergio Aguero claims Lionel Messi considering a move back to Newell's Old...
Ronaldo, Al Nassr, Al Nassr director, Ronaldo in Saudi Pro Cup, Ronaldo news, Ronaldo in Saudi, Ronaldo Saudi Pro League
I spent 200 mn euros on Cristiano and he only knows how to say Siiiuuu, s...

“There is Conspiracy & a devious scheme to scuttle the reputation of fast growing Indian football with high-quality streaming. @IndianFootball had large Viewership @Youtube during #HeroSantoshTrophy it was first hacked and now the account has been suspended. Who is behind this?” he tweeted on Wednesday. 

The 76th Santosh Trophy has been streaming live on YouTube and the FanCode app.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 00:33 IST
Next Story

121 booked in Gujarat for five paper leaks in 2 years: Govt

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 25: Latest News
close