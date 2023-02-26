AIFF’s Shaji Prabhakaran requests Elon Musk to intervene after I-League Twitter account gets blocked for ‘suspicious activity’

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary-general Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, on Saturday, raised concerns after the I-League Twitter handle was blocked ‘due to suspicious login attempts’.

In a tweet on social media, Prabhakaran wrote: “After YouTube now Hero I-League. Official Twitter handle locked by @Twitter due to suspicious login attempts. It is worrying that one of the key official handles of #IndianFootball got locked. @elonmusk request your intervention. Please help us. This is part of some design.”

This comes as Musk has revealed plans to do away with two-factor authentication via SMS from March, except for those accounts that have subscribed to Twitter Blue service.

Earlier, (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey had raised eyebrows over the suspension of the Indian football governing body’s YouTube account, claiming that it was hacked during the recent streaming of Santosh Trophy and later suspended.

Chaubey also claimed that it may be a ‘conspiracy’.

“There is Conspiracy & a devious scheme to scuttle the reputation of fast growing Indian football with high-quality streaming. @IndianFootball had large Viewership @Youtube during #HeroSantoshTrophy it was first hacked and now the account has been suspended. Who is behind this?” he tweeted on Wednesday.

The 76th Santosh Trophy has been streaming live on YouTube and the FanCode app.