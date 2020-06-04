AIFF to pay two-month stipend to U-17 WC probables for dietary requirements

India’s current U-17 World Cup probables are currently at their respective homes. India’s current U-17 World Cup probables are currently at their respective homes.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Thursday that it will pay a two-month stipend to FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup probables to meet their dietary requirements as training remained suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released, the AIFF said-

“All India Football Federation has taken an initiative to support the dietary regime of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup probables by paying a stipend of Rs. 10000/- per player for the months of June, and July, 2020.”

“The AIFF will take a stock of the situation later as and when the preparatory camp in Goa can resume as per Government directives.”

“With footballing activities staying suspended due to the Covid19 pandemic, all of the current U-17 World Cup probables are currently at their respective homes.”

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup was scheduled to be held across five cities in India from November 2 to 21 but the event got postponed to next year because of the pandemic. As per rescheduled dates, the event will now be held from February 17 to March 7 next year.

All U-17 World Cup probables are currently at their respective homes since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown began to contain the spread of coronavirus.

