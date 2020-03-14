AIFF suspends all domestic football till March 31 due to COVID-19 scare

Mohun Bagan have already secured the 2019/20 I-League title. (Source: AIFF) Mohun Bagan have already secured the 2019/20 I-League title. (Source: AIFF)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday suspended tournaments at all levels, including the ongoing I-League till March 31 as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension will come into effect from Sunday, when the 2019/20 league winners Mohun Bagan were set to play their last Kolkata derby against their arch-rivals East Bengal.

“Adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and directives from several State Governments, all footballing activities under the aegis of AIFF stay suspended till March 31, 2020,” said a statement.

As announced earlier, the Indian Super League final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC will be played behind closed doors in Margao on Saturday.

All domestic football in India suspended with immediate effect till March 31 — I-League, Division 2, youth league, baby leagues, other national competitions, @IndianFootball says. ISL final to go ahead tonight behind closed doors #IndianFootball #CoronaVirusUpdates — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) March 14, 2020

“Furthermore, all Hero 2nd division, Hero Youth Leagues, Golden Baby Leagues as well as National Competitions also stay suspended with immediate effect,” said the AIFF statement.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to either cancellation or suspension of many sports events worldwide, from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League to NBA and Formula1. On Friday, the BCCI postponed the IPL till April 15.

India has recorded more than 80 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 100,000. The death toll because of the virus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.