AIFF signs coaching convention with Asian Football Confederation

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has signed an agreement called Coaching Convention with the Asian Football Confederation to extensively focus on coaching rules and methods.

The Convention is an endorsement tool which will highlight the regulations and guidelines of coach education.

AIFF’s Acting Technical Director Savio Medeira said the Coaching Convention will help the coaches to manage their schedule in a better way.

“It will be done in modules and it will also help them to work on their deficiencies during the break. Coaches will also have to undergo assignments which was not there before. Overall it will help coaches to be more confident and efficient in their approach towards coaching,” Medeira said.

The licensing system will be refurbished in 2020 and the coaching diplomas will be broken into modules.

“Coaching licenses carry paramount importance with regards to pursuing a professional career which remains valid for three (3) years. Unless a coach does not undergo Continued Professional Development (CPD) courses during the period of three years, the license will be revoked,” the AIFF said in a statement.

On the other hand, the License will be renewed for another three years if the candidate acquires his CPD of 21 points. Otherwise, the person will have to repeat the specific diploma course again.

With regards to the 21 CPD points within three years, a coach must gather a minimum of four points but not more than seven points per year. If a particular coach gathers four CPD points every year, he/she will be allowed six months of additional time to complete the minimal 21 CPD points. Should they fail to do so, the coaches will be advised to re-attend the course.

“Coaches and assistant coaches assigned with respective responsibilities of professional teams, club academies, accredited academies etc will have to collect 3 CPD points from off-field platforms i.e. seminars, workshops and online courses annually,” the statement said.

Medeira said the CPD will “help the coaches who aren’t employed to stay connected”.

“CPD is one of the criteria of the convention to renew their licenses. It will help coaches who are not employed to stay connected to the latest trends of the game by attending CPD courses. If coaches don’t attend refresher courses and collect credit points within 3 years they will have to repeat the entire course again,” he said.

The subjects to be considered for CPD credits criteria: match analysis, nutrition, sports science, conditioning and fitness, sports leadership, sports-related management and additional coaching courses.