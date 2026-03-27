AIFF receives ISL rights bids worth over ₹2,000 crore; decision due March 29

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has received two bids for the commercial rights of the Indian Super League (ISL) and Federation Cup, with Genius Sports making a bid of Rs 2129 crore over 20 years and FanCode making a bid of Rs 1190 crore. Capri Sports has made a bid of Rs 150 crore for 20 years for the Indian Women’s League and the Indian Women’s League 2.

Genius Sports, the official data feed provider for the English Premier League, the Championship, and the Scottish league, has proposed approximately Rs 106.45 crore per year, which is almost double what FanCode is offering. Capri Sports is the lone bidder for the rights of both women’s tournaments. The bids have been submitted for a 15-year term with a provision for an additional five-year extension, with the bidder having the right of first refusal.