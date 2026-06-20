AIFF wants to change its name to Football Federation of Bharat, approaches govt

Indian football’s governing body doesn’t want to call itself the All India Football Federation (AIFF) anymore. The federation said in a statement on Saturday that it will be submit a proposal to the sports ministry to change its name to the Football Federation of Bharat (FFB). Its current name has been in existence since its founding on June 23, 1937.

The submission of the proposal was one of many key decisions that it announced after a Special General Body Meeting which was held virtually on Saturday. “It was further resolved that a proposal be submitted to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) for renaming the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the Football Federation of Bharat (FFB),” said the federation in its statement.