scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

AIFF Elections: Bhutia alleges political pressure behind Sikkim FA not backing him

He also alleged that Ethenpa, who is a retired bureaucrat, has failed to do the job entrusted on him and was running the association like his own.He levelled allegation of "corruption" and "misappropriation" of funds within the SFA.

The 45-year-old Bhutia, one of the biggest legends in Indian football, is set for a straight fight for the AIFF president's post in the September 2 polls. (File)

Former India captain and AIFF presidential candidate Bhaichung Bhutia on Sunday alleged that political pressure has led to his home state body Sikkim FA not supporting him in the upcoming general body elections.

The 45-year-old Bhutia, one of the biggest legends in Indian football, is set for a straight fight for the AIFF president’s post in the September 2 polls. His opponent, former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey, who is believed to be the front-runner with backing from politically important state associations like Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh. Chaubey is a BJP leader in Bengal.

Bhutia’s nomination was proposed and seconded by Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan state associations. He did not get support from his state association.Bhutia, known as ‘Sikkimese Sniper’ during his playing days for his goal-scoring prowess, alleged meddling from some ruling Sikkim Krantakari Morcha (SKM) party leaders by way of pressurising Ethenpa to vote against him.

“I suggest that the few SKM party leaders trying to intefere into the elections to back off. They have persuaded the SFA president to vote against me when he should be requested to abstain,” he said at a press conference here.”I really don’t want his (Ethenpa’s) vote but direct meddling by political figures will hamper the development of football in the state and the country as a whole,” a furious former national captain added.”The president (Menla Ethenpa) will represent SFA in the elections, not himself.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

If he sincerely wants football to survive, then he should represent what is right.” Bhutia also said that it’s time for Ethenpa to step down from his post which he has held for the past 16 years, if he wants to see football grow in Sikkim.

He also alleged that Ethenpa, who is a retired bureaucrat, has failed to do the job entrusted on him and was running the association like his own.He levelled allegation of “corruption” and “misappropriation” of funds within the SFA.

“After the AIFF presedential elections, I will move court seeking a third party investigation into the accounts of SFA,” said the legendary footballer, who retired in 2011 after becoming the first Indian to play 100 full internationals for the country. Bhutia added that Ethenpa’s many family members are in the executive body of the state association which he said is a violation of laws governing sports in the country.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“We have to change the corrupt practices within the SFA and bring in the right people if we want to flourish as a good footballing state. We will go to court in this matter,” he said.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 07:56:43 pm
Next Story

From Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput to Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Bollywood couples make glam entrance at Kunal Rawal-Apoorva Mehta wedding

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Afghanistan wipe out Sri Lanka with 8-wicket win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 28: Latest News