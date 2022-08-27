scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

AIFF apologises to Gokulam Kerala, owner says federation’s ‘inefficiency’ costs club lakhs

Gokulam Kerala, the reigning Indian Women's League champions, were the worst affected by the FIFA ban on the AIFF as the Kozhikode-based team was not allowed to compete in the top-tier AFC club competition in Uzbekistan.

The Gokulam Kerala FC women's team before flying for Uzbekistan for the AFC Women's Club Championship. (Photo: @GokulamKeralaFC/Twitter)

Gokulam Kerala owner V C Praveen on Saturday said that the AIFF’s “inefficiency” cost the club lakhs of rupees after the national federation apologised to the team for its removal from the AFC Women’s Club Championship owing to the 11-day ban by FIFA.

Gokulam Kerala, the reigning Indian Women’s League champions, were the worst affected by the FIFA ban on the AIFF as the Kozhikode-based team was not allowed to compete in the top-tier AFC club competition in Uzbekistan.

“It is like pinching the baby and rocking the cradle. Because of their inefficiency we lost lakhs,” Praveen told PTI, hours after the ban on AIFF was lifted.

The lifting of the ban on Friday will allow Indian national teams and clubs to play in competitions under the aegis of AFC and FIFA, but it was a huge loss for Gokulam Kerala as they missed out a chance to rub shoulders with the best sides in Asia. They had finished third in the last edition in 2021.

The 23-member team was left stranded in Tashkent after arriving on August 16 ahead of its opening match against home side Sogdiana-W in Qarshi on August 23 and against Bam Khatoon FC of Iran in its next round-robin match on August 26.

Gokulam Kerala have written to the AFC to reimburse the money spent on the travel of the players and support staff and on their their accommodation but yet to hear from the continental body.

“We have sent mail requesting (for reimbursement) but no response yet (from the AFC),” Praveen said.

The AIFF, on its part, apologised to Gokulam Kerala.

Advertisement

“#IndianFootball is back on track again after FIFA lifted its suspension on AIFF on August 26,” the AIFF said on Saturday.

“While we are happy with the turn of events, we are also extremely sorry for @GokulamKeralaFC’s exit from the AFC Women’s Club Championship due to the suspension.

“It remains #IndianFootball’s greatest loss in the last 11 days, and Indian Football owes an apology to the talented girls who had trained so hard for this event,” it added.

Advertisement

On August 15, FIFA had banned the AIFF due to “undue influence from third parties” and had said the U-17 Women’s World Cup “cannot currently be held in India as planned.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

This was after a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) was appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the affairs of the federation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...Premium
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebelPremium
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’

With the Supreme Court ending the tenure of CoA on Monday, FIFA revoked the ban on Friday, clearing the decks for India to host the Women’s U-17 World Cup in October.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 02:18:23 pm
Next Story

Two earthquakes hit Jammu & Kashmir; total 13 tremors in five days

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Premium
Sonali Phogat’s death: ‘Drug peddler’, beach shack owner detained

Sonali Phogat’s death: ‘Drug peddler’, beach shack owner detained

Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India

Kerala: Girls told to remove innerwear get another chance to write NEET exam

Kerala: Girls told to remove innerwear get another chance to write NEET exam

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Contract ended, China firm claims damages, Indian Railways replies with counter
ICYMI

Contract ended, China firm claims damages, Indian Railways replies with counter

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 27: Latest News