AIFF proposes domestic league roadmap till 2024/25 to ISL, I-League clubs

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) proposed a roadmap, which involves the inclusion of two I-League clubs in 2020/2021 season, as a probable solution to end the ongoing structural turmoil between the domestic leagues of India, in a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday.

AIFF had invited the clubs of both the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League to attend the meeting at the AFC headquarters to discuss the future, in the presence of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) officials.

Advertising

Providing a solution to the four-month-long tussle between AIFF and I-League, the meeting proposed a roadmap from the 2019/20 season to the 2024/25 season. According to it, ISL still remains the top-tier league of the country, with gradual inclusion of the I-League clubs into the mix.

Year 1 (2019/20): Existing setup to continue in ISL, with no promotion and no relegation.

Year 2 (2020/21): Two I-League clubs to included in ISL by the end of the season, preferably on paying a franchise fee.

Advertising

Year 3 (2021/22): League format and name to be changed as per AIFF’s diktat, to be implemented from 2022/23.

Year 4 (2022/23): Winner of I-League to be promoted, with no relegation without including any franchise fee. The promoted team, even with fulfilled licensing criteria, will not receive a share from the central revenue pool.

Year 5 (2023/24): Same as 2022/23.

Year 6 (2024/25): Introduction of only one league, with promotion and relegation, and one knockout cup by AIFF.