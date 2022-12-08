scorecardresearch
Raheem Sterling reportedly ready to rejoin England squad before England vs France

Raheem Sterling had left England World Cup camp in Qatar and returned to Britain after a break-in at his home.

Raheem Sterling. (Reuters)

Raheem Sterling is reportedly hoping to fly back to Qatar on Thursday and rejoin England’s World Cup camp before the all-important quarter-final against France on Saturday.

According to a report in the Sun, Sterling, who had left the team’s World Cup camp in Qatar and returned to Britain after a break-in at his home, has been finalising his security arrangements and will fly off after accessing the security set up at his Surrey home.

The 27-year-old Chelsea player missed England’s 3-0 victory over Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday and it was not known if he would be back for the quarterfinal match against France on Saturday.

But England manager Gareth Southgate spoke on the matter to ITV and said, “I spent quite a bit of time with him this morning, but now I’ve had to pass it on to other people to help him with that.”

“He’ll go and deal with that matter. And then we’ll have to take it from there, really.”

“Our thoughts are with him and his family. It’s a private matter but it’s never easy to see one of your teammates and friends deal with something like that. We’ll have to take it day by day. I’m sure Raheem will speak to the manager and take the best decision for him and his family. That’s the most important thing. We send him our best wishes and hope to see him as soon as possible,” England captain Harry Kane said.

Even if Sterling returns, he would most likely be a substitute against France.

