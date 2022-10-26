Ahead of World Cup, Neymar sizzles on the pitch, divides opinion off it

Football in Brazil, for all of their underachievement in recent years, is so deeply ingrained into the national culture, that most outsiders view the country solely through the prism of the game.

Generally, the arrival of a FIFA World Cup should mean the country goes through a customary quadrennial celebration of their most adored sport. But the build-up to World Cup has been marred by the politicisation of the sport this year, during an especially divided period in the country’s political landscape, as tightly-fought presidential election grips the country.

Jair Bolsonaro, and his right-leaning Liberal Party, have been under fire for mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the degradation of the Amazon forest cover, and were predicted to suffer defeat at the hands of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s left-leaning Workers’ Party in the first round on October 2.

The polling turned out to be closer than thought initially, and with the final runoff set to be held on October 30 now, the people of Brazil remain deeply divided, dampening the mood ahead of the World Cup, and the players – willingly or not – have become key players in the election.

Chief of these is Neymar Jr, undisputedly the biggest superstar of this generation of Brazilian football, who publicly voiced his support for Bolsonaro in September through a Tik Tok video. He slammed his critics soon after, and has doubled down since, putting up Bolsonaro posters on his social media accounts, saying he will dedicate his first World Cup goal to him, and even participating in a 40-minute-long social media broadcast with the current incumbent.

Other high-profile players like Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, and Lucas Moura have also come out in support of Bolsanaro, who has for long staked claim to the Carinho jersey, even urging his supporters to wear the iconic yellow and green to the ballots.

But Neymar’s support remains crucial, and the polarisation around the election could hamper his and Brazil’s preparations.

Outstanding on pitch, off-field troubles

The country’s heavy expectations have rested on Neymar’s shoulders for the better part of a decade, and the fallout from the disappointment of the past two World Cups has largely been aimed at him too. He is the second-highest goalscorer in their history, ahead of Ronaldo and behind only Pele.

Brazil’s team is loaded with talent and stars, yet Neymar towers above them in fame: the anticipation he generates every time he plays, and the attention he commands, are unparalleled among others in his national team. Despite his streaky form with Paris Saint-Germain over the past few years, he remains one of the most high-profile Brazilians on the planet.

On the pitch this year, Neymar has been outstanding. The numbers are telling – 12 goals and nine assists in 16 appearances – but what’s been more impressive is the relentlessness of his execution, showing a level of mental maturity and investment he has not shown at PSG since he joined for a world-record fee in 2017. He is playing with newfound freedom, and all the ingenuity and ability on the ball are yielding more results and less controversy.

Off the pitch, however, he remains a divisive figure. There were issues at PSG in the summer, when they were reportedly looking to move him on and could not really find anyone that was keen to take on his salary and transfer fee. There are reports of issues with teammate Kylian Mbappe, which have allegedly played a role in the French striker asking for a transfer as early as January. Neymar is also currently standing trial in Barcelona on fraud charges.

His controversial backing of Bolsonaro will divide opinion in his home country. The elections have largely split the people in his country, and no matter the result of the runoff on October 30, he has alienated and angered many Brazilians ahead of what is his best chance yet to bring lead his country to the World Cup. Neymar’s greatest critics have gone after him for seeking Bolsonaro’s support to get him out of the many cases he has faced in Brazil.

The 30-year-old revealed Bolsonaro has supported him throughout his career, especially after a rape allegation was levelled against him in a case that has now been dropped due to lack of evidence. Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo has reported that he and his father sought the president’s support in having 95% of his public debt (close to 100 million Brazilian Reals) forgiven in an Income Tax case. O Globo has reported that Bolsanro’s rival Lula also issued a warning to Neymar, saying he will be afraid of seeing him in office because then “everyone will know that Bolsonaro forgave his income tax debt.”

Brazil remain favourites

Despite the political spectacle made of their jersey and their superstar player, Brazil remain one of the dead-on favourites for the World Cup this year, unbeaten in 10 matches in 2022.

Head coach Tite has a huge variety of options at his disposal. In attack, Neymar will join forces with Vinicius Jr, the Real Madrid winger who has quickly developed into one of European football’s elite forward players. His teammate in Madrid, Rodrygo, Arsenal pair Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, a resurgent Roberto Firmino, the skillful and energetic Raphinha, and the versatile Richarlison, all provide a plethora of attacking talent.

In midfield, the ever-dependable Casemiro remains, and the likes of Fred, Fabinho, and Lucas Paquetta will provide support. In Thiago Silva, they have one of the best defenders, and leaders, of his generation, playing alongside either Marquinhos or Eder Militao. Alisson and Ederson, two of the top five goalkeepers in European football, remain in their ranks.

On paper and recent form, this Brazilian squad is talented and experienced in equal measure. The last time there was this level of anticipation around them was their last World Cup triumph in 2002 – when they were led by Ronaldo to glory. How their potential triumph, or disappointment, in Qatar will be used by those at home, remains to be seen.