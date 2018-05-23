Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Ahead of Champions League final, Ukraine police accuses 35 clubs of match fixing

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov adds players and referees were threatened or bribed up to 100,000 hryvnyas ($3,800) to ensure the correct result.

By: AP | Kiev | Updated: May 23, 2018 3:07:21 pm
Dynamo Kiev and Shakhtar Donetsk, which have won every league title since 1993, were not accused. (Source: Reuters)
Ukrainian police have accused most of the country’s professional soccer clubs of match-fixing and launched a series of raids as the country prepares to host the Champions League final.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov says 35 clubs took part in betting scams with total profits of about $5 million a year. He adds players and referees were threatened or bribed up to 100,000 hryvnyas ($3,800) to ensure the correct result.

Ahead of Saturday’s match between Real Madrid and Liverpool, Avakov says the raids show that “football must be fair play.”

A presentation given by the police accused Vorskla Poltava and Zorya Luhansk, which finished third and fourth in the Ukrainian league, of involvement in match-fixing.

Dynamo Kiev and Shakhtar Donetsk, which have won every league title since 1993, were not accused.

