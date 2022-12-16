scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Aguero joins Argentina training session before World Cup final, Morocco file complaint to FIFA over semi-final clash, World Cup final match officials revealed

Aguero appeared on Nicolas Otamendi's Instagram story performing stretches out on the training pitches in Doha.

Sergio Aguero joined the Argentina training camp in Doha.
Sergio Aguero may have retired from active football but the 34-year-old once again showed his support for the Argentina national team by joining in training ahead of their World Cup final with France.

Aguero was spotted at Argentina’s training camp in Doha ahead of the World Cup final where he rolled back the years with a thumping strike in training.

The former striker, who hung up his boots in 2021 due to heart problems, was seen on Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story performing stretches.

Videos also showed him scoring a fine goal during the training session.

Morocco appeal to FIFA

Morocco has lodged an official complaint to FIFA expressing their unhappiness over the officiating during their World Cup semi-final match against France.

Cesar Ramos was the referee during the match and one incident, in particular, attracted the ire of Moroccan fans — the first-half challenge by Hernandez on Moroccan winger Sofiane Boufal inside the French penalty area. While replays seem to suggest that it was Hernandez making contact, but Boufal ended up getting booked by Ramos.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation released a statement that read: “The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) strongly protested against the arbitration of the Morocco-France match officiated by Mr. Cesar Arturo Ramos. To this end, the FRMF sent a letter to the competent body in which it returns to the arbitration situation which deprived the Moroccan selection of two indisputable penalties in the opinion of several arbitration specialists.

“The FRMF also expressed its great astonishment that the Video Assistance to Arbitration (VAR) system did not react to these arbitration situations. The FRMF recalls that it will spare no effort to defend and preserve the rights of the National Selections by advocating fairness in arbitration and by denouncing these arbitration decisions taken during this semi-final confrontation of the World Cup. of FIFA Qatar 2022.”

Who will officiate FIFA World Cup Final?

Poland’s Szymon Marciniak will referee Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France, the Polish FA said on Thursday.

The 41-year-old, who made his World Cup debut in 2018 in Russia, will be joined by assistants Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.

The 44-year-old will be the first Polish referee to take charge of a World Cup final.

