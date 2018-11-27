Football agent, who ‘discovered’ Benjamin Pavard, now sets his sights on India

The night France lifted the World Cup in Moscow in July, was the highest points of Joseph Mohan’s professional life. After all, one of his wards—French defender Benjamin Pavard—was among the men who hoisted the trophy at the Luzhniki Stadium and became a national hero.

At home, though, he was brought crashing down to earth. “My mother sat down with me and said, ‘congratulations on the World Cup, beta,’” he says, a smile on his face, “‘but now please get a real job for yourself.’”

Pavard’s success in turn made Mohan, a French citizen of Indian origin, one of the most sought after football agents in the world. His parents, however, weren’t entirely impressed. “They’ve still got the old traditional Indian thinking. That only being a doctor, engineer, or something in the government with a pension is a real job. They even tell my son, ‘don’t be like your father, get a real job when you grow up’,” laughs the 43-year-old, who is currently in India, hunting for talented young players who can be promoted in Europe.

Mohan, a native of Pondicherry—a former French colony in Tamil Nadu—had emmigrated to France with his parents when he was just 4. Now, he’s one of the most respected agent’s in the country, with Pavard, who plays for German top division club VfB Stuttgart, being his biggest discovery.

So close is his relationship with the talented 22-year-old, that he was the only agent allowed near the French camp during their time in Russia, and the only one to have gotten a chance to wear the winner’s medal and hold the golden trophy altogether. “Benjamin told everyone I was his brother, and not his agent,” Mohan says. “So that’s how the entire French team knew me.”

He remembers watching a then helpless Pavard stumble across the football pitches six years ago while playing for the youth team of French club Lille. A reckless and under-confident tackler, Pavard was often on the bench, and certain to get booked by the referee if he got a chance to play. But in just two “moves” on the pitch, the on-looking Mohan found a gem.

“When I told his father that I wanted to sign him, he thought I was crazy,” Mohan recalls. “Even his father had no hope for him. But I told him this boy will play in the World Cup. And today’s he’s a world champion.”

Finding and giving rejected players a chance has in fact, been Mohan’s mantra. Rather, it’s a mandatory criterion for a player to catch his attention. After all, he himself faced the ire of faithlessness when he was a budding player agent – mainly due to his background. “The general thought in Europe is that Indians don’t know football, and so people used to tell me to give up and just be a cricket agent,” he says. “But I started when I was 20. All on my own with no attachment to any company. Fully organic you can say.”

Working on his own terms, he looked for talent that was discarded, and then provided them with the tools to become top-flight professionals. In the early days, he had to work odd jobs as well to finance his ambitions. And he found work as a receptionist at a Paris hotel, and even taught English and mathematics at a school. One of his first success stories is veteran Ivory Coast defender Herve Lybohy, who plays for Ligue 1 club Nimes Olympique. But Pavard has been the biggest one.

Having broken the stereotype off the field, Mohan now wants to do the same on it. He is in India on an annual trip, continuing his search for a young Indian players. But he realises it’s an uphill task. “In France at least, there’s a rule that you can’t have more than three foreigners,” he says. “So clubs look for Brazilians, Argentinians or Africans. If they can’t pick more than three, they don’t want to take a risk on an Indian.”

He asserts that thought may soon change. He watched from the stands as the India competed at the U-17 World Cup last year. And he’s already trying to patch up a few deals. “Right now I’m trying to get some good look at the players so that I can put a message across at a few clubs,” he says. “For clubs in Europe my word means something, so at least these players can get a trial.”

It’s a slow start, he accepts. But for the man who has already broken the perception of an Indian in football, he’s keen to do the same all over again.