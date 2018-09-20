Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

After Nazi salute video spreads, Lyon says it will ban fan

Lyon didn't specify the incident but said it was responding to ``a video circulating on social networks.''

By: AP | Published: September 20, 2018 10:35:56 am
Lyon is banning a fan from its games for life over an incident in a video spreading online. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Lyon is banning a fan from its games for life over an incident in a video spreading online.

The statement from the French club came after a 2-1 victory at Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday when a video was posted on social media of a supporter in the Lyon end performing a Nazi salute.

Lyon didn’t specify the incident but said it was responding to “a video circulating on social networks.”

Once the fan has been identified, Lyon said he will be banned from home games and travel for matches.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 