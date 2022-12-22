‘Who’s the greatest of all time? Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?’: World record holder egg asks

“4 years ago we set out on a mission, 9 days later we made internet history. Together. Today Leo Messi has taken the crown (for now) but I’m still left with one question…Who’s the greatest of all time? Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Vote for your goat in the comment section,” world record egg that lost the record of Likes to Messi has said.

The poll was also a bait to attract Likes, leaching off Messi only and the provocative question, in an effort to take back the record.

Post his triumph, Messi took to Instagram and posted several photographs from the historic final which Argentina won against France 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 in extra-time.

”Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us’, he wrote. Giving credit to his entire team for the victory, Messi added, ‘the merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians,” he wrote.

For a sportsperson, the previous record was also held by a post involving Messi, although it was made by his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The post showed Ronaldo and Messi seemingly engrossed in a game of chess and had 41 million likes. It was for an advertisement campaign by a clothing label but also a rare moment that brought the two players together outside the pitch.

The Instagram post amassed more than 56.7 million likes and 1.6 million comments in just one day, surpassing the likes of the most liked post on Instagram.

The photo of an egg became the most-liked photo on Instagram ever with 56 million likes when it was posted on January 4, 2019. The Instagram account called world_record_egg has only ever posted that one photo and it has more than 4.7 million followers.