After ISL title win, Chennai captain Elano Blummer arrested for allegedly assaulting Goa co-owner

Elano Blummer was released on bail and flew out of the country early on Monday. (Source: File) Elano Blummer was released on bail and flew out of the country early on Monday. (Source: File)

The victory celebrations for Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC turned sour as their marquee Brazilian Elano Blummer was arrested by the local police for allegedly assaulting FC Goa co-owner Dattaraj Salgaoncar.

However the Brazilian was later released on bail and flew out of the country on Monday, early in the morning. Chennaiyin beat FC Goa 3-2 in a high-octane final to win the second edition of Indian Super League.

Goa police had arrested Chennaiyin captain Elano Sunday night for assaulting Salgaoncar.

He was later bailed out by Additional Sessions Judge Vinscent Silva who also allowed him to leave the country. Entire team along with the officials of Reliance Sports were present at the police station as the formalities of bail were being carried out.

“Elano left this morning by 5 am flight for his country,” advocate Rajiv Gomes who represented marquee Brazilian player in the court told PTI. The winning captain was booked under 341 (wrongful restrain), 323 (causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace).

The trouble broke during the post-match celebrations when Elano allegedly assaulted Salgaoncar in presence of FC Goa team members and another co-owner Srinivas Dempo after Chennaiyin’s victory.

Dempo said last night that Elano who was making fun of the team was asked to leave but elbowed Salgaoncar before exiting the place.

“Salgaoncar formally lodged complaint with us and we have placed Elano under arrest,” Margao Police Inspector C L Patil said at midnight.

Advocate Gomes said Salgaoncar refused to get himself medically checked though the complaint was of an assault.

“The complaint looks frivolous as Salgaocar did not get himself medically checked. This instance is going to be bad for image of FC Goa and also international players will fear to play in the state if such complaints are lodged against them,” Gomes added.

In a close match, FC Goa lost to Chennaiyian team much to the dismay of thousands of supporters who had gathered at the stadium to support the home team.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App