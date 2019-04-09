After injury, Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus squad for match at Ajax

Toggle Menu
Cristiano Ronaldo was injured while playing for Portugal in the Euro qualifiers in March.

Ronaldo scored a hat trick against Atletico Madrid in the last 16, almost single-handedly overturning a first-leg deficit. (AP Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Juventus’ squad for Wednesday’s match at Ajax in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, marking his return from two weeks out with a right thigh injury.

Ronaldo was injured while on international duty with Portugal last month.

Ronaldo scored a hat trick against Atletico Madrid in the last 16, almost single-handedly overturning a first-leg deficit.

Defender Giorgio Chiellini (calf) and midfielder Emre Can (ankle) were left off the squad because of injury.

