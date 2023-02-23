After dinner with Ferguson, Manchester United manager Ten Hag says ‘he wants to help and support’

Manchester United’s current manager Erik ten Hag has said that legendary manager of the club Sir Alex Ferguson ‘wants to help’ revive the club to its glory days and that the two had a dinner during which they discussed football.

“It’s massive. I always enjoy speaking with people who have a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience. He wants to share it, he wants to help and support. He feels Manchester United is his club and he feels so committed. He wants us to do well. It was a great night and I look forward to the next night with him!” ten Hag was quoted as saying by The Telegraph about the dinner meeting between the two.

Pictures of the two having dinner have already appeared but what will add to the positivity for Manchester United fans is the fact that the current and former manager have a good relationship.

Under Ferguson, Manchester United had won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

Manchester United play Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw.

It has been 10 years since Ferguson retired.

United face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday.

Advertisement

Talking about the season and his contribution ten Hag said, “It’s not about credit, it’s about trophies. We have the opportunity, but the first focus point is the next game and in that [Europa] League we can’t win a trophy this week. We have to go from game and game, keep the same mindset every game and every day give a better version of ourselves. When you face a big team like Barcelona you have to play your best or you don’t have a chance. We have to give the best performance of the season, we believe in it, we’re looking forward to it, so we have to give a lot of energy.”